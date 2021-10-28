Defensive tweaking continues

JONESBORO -- Twenty plays, 90 yards, the final 10:26 off the clock.

At just the mention of any of those numbers, there's a little cringe from those who were a part of the Arkansas State defense as Louisiana-Lafayette put the game on ice last Thursday night with its final drive.

"[The most frustrating part] is just knowing we are right there on the verge of getting the outcome we wanted," defensive lineman T.W. Ayers said of the Red Wolves' 28-27 loss to the Ragin' Cajuns. "We had a lot of belief, we had a lot of confidence in each other, but them going down and marching that last drive really took the wind out of our sails."

Although the scoring doesn't necessarily reflect some of the Red Wolves' issues after halftime, some of their costliest mistakes have come games have worn on.

Is there a definitive reason? No.

Perhaps it's in the number of snap counts.

Defensive ends Kivon Bennett and Joe Ozougwu played all 77 defensive snaps against the Ragin' Cajuns. Starting defensive tackles Sosaia Tuitavake and Vidal Scott took 59 and 51 snaps, respectively, and John Mincey had 20 plays as a reserve along with Quay Mays' 16.

Go back two weeks to ASU's game against Coastal Carolina. Bennett and Ozougwu were in for all 57 plays before starters were removed late. Scott played 50 snaps, and it's likely Terry Hampton would've been on track for a similar number had he not gotten hurt.

Coach Butch Jones said Tuesday that in an ideal world, he'd use 8-10 guys in a regular rotation on the defensive front.

"Part of winning the fourth quarter and playing winning football is having that ability to be able to rotate in individuals and keep them fresh," Jones said. "Everyone knows you're going to have X number of plays and then the competitive component kicks in because they know, 'Hey, I'm going to have X amount of plays, I've got to get it done.'"

Although Pro Football Focus has graded the Red Wolves' defense fourth-worst in the nation, their pass rush has been a relative bright spot, ranking 53rd per PFF.

It's one place where ASU can build from after turning in its best defensive showing since a 40-21 season-opening victory over the University of Central Arkansas.

"[Last week] was an eye-opener for everybody to realize what we put on tape in the beginning of the season, that's not us," Ayers said. "We have a great chance coming up to continue to grow on that and start getting where we want to be."

Racking up recruits

The Red Wolves added a pair of verbal commitments for the Class of 2022 on Monday, and they were quite big -- literally.

Saidou Ba, a 6-6, 295-pound offensive tackle from PURE Academy in Memphis, opted for ASU over offers from Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee-Martin. A little more than an hour later, Aleric Watson announced his decision to head to Jonesboro from Murfreesboro, Tenn. The Middle Tennessee Christian School senior is also an offensive tackle, measuring in at 6-6, 275 pounds.

Although Coach Butch Jones is not permitted to speak about recruits until they have signed their national letter of intent -- the early signing period doesn't begin until Dec. 15 -- it was evident how important these additions were for the Red Wolves head coach.

Jones and his staff had plenty of reaction on Twitter Monday night, and he reiterated how much he values size on the offensive line during his Tuesday news conference.

"If you really look at the biggest improvement we need to make in the building of our football program is the lines of scrimmage," Jones said. "We start three [offensive] linemen [Ethan Miner, Jacob Still and Wyatt Luebke] -- they're battling every day, but they're 280 pounds. You can't do that and maintain the ability to run the ball and effectively protect the passer."

Six of ASU's 14 current commits in this current recruiting class are linemen -- five on offense and one on defense. The highest-rated of the bunch is Lake Hamilton's Chase Jessup, a 6-4, 282-pound three-star prospect, and given that Jones has repeatedly emphasized the lack of depth in the trenches, it's likely the Red Wolves will add a few more linemen over the coming months.

Another addition

Tuesday brought the official announcement of Southern Mississippi as the first of the Sun Belt Conference's newest members. Wednesday morning, the league announced Old Dominion will join the conference no later than July 1, 2023, as well.

Old Dominion, which has been a part of Conference USA since 2014, is set to host an on-campus new conference this morning featuring Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill.

"ODU brings a host of strengths to our conference," Gill said in a release. "They have comprehensive success. They've collected many championships. They will have natural rivals in our footprint."

Gill noted that there are continued discussions of further additions and those "natural rivals" could be Marshall and James Madison, as multiple outlets have reported in recent days. For the Red Wolves, Old Dominion would become the longest Sun Belt road trip by mileage, clocking in at 982 miles.

Currently, the longest trip from Jonesboro is the 800-plus miles to Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C.

Those teams would take the conference up to 14 football-playing teams, and although the league would be at 16 schools total, The Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported late Tuesday night that by the time Southern Miss and Old Dominion join for the start of the 2023-24 academic year, non-football-playing schools Arkansas-Little Rock and Texas-Arlington will have departed the Sun Belt.

Injury update

Coach Butch Jones said during his Tuesday media availability that quarterback James Blackman is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a shoulder injury and added that Blackman will test it out throughout the week. Although it's possible Blackman could suit up for Saturday's game at South Alabama, Jones made clear that Layne Hatcher will remain the starter for the game in Mobile, Ala.

Cornerback Samy Johnson, who suffered a scary back injury against Coastal Carolina and did not play against Louisiana-Lafayette, remains sidelined as he takes his recovery slow and will not play against the Jaguars. Jaden Harris is set to start again at linebacker alongside Caleb Bonner, but Jones did not indicate whether Jeffmario Brown will dress against South Alabama.