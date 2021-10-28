EDITORIAL: The advantages of being opaque

In 1801, in a letter to the Board of Admiralty, a top leader of the British fleet--Admiral John Jervis, 1st Earl of St. Vincent--made this observation: "I do not say, my lords, that the French will not come. I say only they will not come by sea."

It turns out he was right. Nowadays, such an assurance would be less than assuring. What with air forces.

The Taiwanese aren't looking out to sea these days. They are looking overhead. For the ChiComs are buzzing the free Chinese regularly. Taipei is nervous, and has reason to be. Not only are jet fighters and bombers being flung across the strait, but insults and warnings as well. Which brings the story back to these shores.

In a town hall meeting last week, the president of the United States made a major mistake. Not a gaffe. A mistake. One that his people had to walk back immediately afterward.

That is, he took a clear position on Taiwan.

The free Chinese, on their little island, have been allowed to live prosperous lives since after they fled the mainland in 1949. Mainly because the Pacific Ocean makes for a pretty good tank obstacle. The United States is allied with Taiwan, and sells it plenty of weaponry to defend itself. And in turn, Taiwan is a brilliant trading partner.

As far as placing American soldiers in harm's way in any potential conflict between Taiwan and mainland China, this country has always relied on "strategic ambiguity." That is, no red lines. No threats. No retreat. No details. These things could lead China to make calculations. And that's not something anybody wants.

Strategic ambiguity has kept the peace in the South China Sea for 70 years. And could for another 70. For it has a track record of success. And American presidents have kept to the policy, such that it is. Peace, it is wonderful.

Then the president spoke. At the town hall Thursday, somebody asked if the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if mainland China attacked. "Yes, we have a commitment," President Biden said.

That was major international news, and not the good kind. The Chinese Communist Party raged about its sovereignty and interests. And the White House was sent into damage-control mode. ("He wasn't announcing a change in policy nor have we changed our policy."--President Biden's press secretary.) Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had to dodge questions at NATO headquarters in Brussels. He said the U.S. remains committed to the Taiwan Relations Act, which recognizes a de facto two Chinas, as well as the approach called the One China policy. Which was perfectly obscure of him.

In what can only be explained by excellent timing, The Washington Post reported this week on a war game conducted by Asia-Pacific experts, who played through what might could happen in the South China Sea should Red China make a move on Taiwan. This game scenario put ChiCom troops on a set of islands administered by Taiwan--the Pratas/Dongsha islands--and capturing 500 free Chinese troops there in the process.

The ensuing report said the U.S. had "few credible options" to respond in that scenario. But that both the U.S. and Taiwan, along with Japan, should begin to cooperate more in expectation that Beijing wants to push the Biden administration/the West/its neighbors in this way. Being better prepared always seems to be the best deterrent. But even that doesn't work 100 percent of the time.

Any conflict between Red China and the United States would have such devastating affects that nobody even wants to imagine it. Except those who get paid to do so in war games.

Some might think, or at least say, that the president was being crazy like a fox. That is, pushing the envelope here, just to have his people pull back there, would be a way to keep the Red Chinese guessing in Beijing. Except what we saw at the town hall meeting doesn't suggest such three-dimensional-chess thinking.

Not at all.