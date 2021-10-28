Ex-state lawmaker Glover dies at 85

Bobby Glover of Carlisle, a former state senator and longtime Arkansas Board of Corrections member, died Wednesday morning.

Glover, 85, a Democrat, was originally appointed to the Board of Corrections by then-Gov. Mike Beebe in February 2011, and reappointed by Beebe in 2014 and by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, in February 2021.

"From his time as mayor, state representative, state senator and vice chairman of the Board of Corrections, Bobby Glover's dedication to the people of Arkansas was evident," Hutchinson said in a news release issued Wednesday night by the Department of Corrections. "Susan and I are praying for his family in his passing. I have lowered the flags to honor his memory."

Board of Corrections chairman Benny Magness said in a statement released Wednesday night to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the department family was hurting over the news of Glover's passing.

"Sen. Glover was truly part of our family. He wasn't just a board member," he said. "Through his many years of public service, his heart was always firmly connected to the Arkansas law enforcement and correctional communities. We may never find a stronger advocate for the men and women of the DOC."

Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said Glover led a distinguished life of public service.

"Arkansas is better because of him," he said in the news release. "The Department of Corrections is better because of him."

Glover began his public service career in 1963 when he became the mayor of Carlisle, where he served for 10 years.

He was also a 28-year veteran of the Arkansas General Assembly off and on since 1973. He represented part of White, Lonoke and Prairie counties in the House. He then served in the Senate, starting in 2003, representing Lonoke and Prairie counties and portions of Arkansas and Pulaski counties.

As a senator, Glover served as assistant pro tempore for the 1st Congressional District and as chairman of the Legislative Council's Charitable, Penal and Correctional Institutions Subcommittee. He left the Legislature because of term limits in January 2011.

He also served as director of governmental affairs for the Arkansas State Police Association, and spent 17 years on the Arkansas State Police Foundation board. He served as chairman of the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute Advisory Board and as executive director of the Arkansas Municipal Police Association.