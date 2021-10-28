Sections
Former Arkansas lawmaker Glover dies at 85

Longtime member of prison board remembered as dedicated advocate by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Bobby Glover of Carlisle, a former state senator and longtime Arkansas Board of Corrections member, died Wednesday morning.

Glover, 85, a Democrat, was originally appointed to the Board of Corrections by then-Gov. Mike Beebe in February 2011, and he was reappointed by Beebe in 2014 and by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, in February 2021.

Glover began his public service career in 1963 when he became the mayor of Carlisle, where he served for 10 years. He was a 28-year veteran of the Arkansas General Assembly off and on since 1973.

