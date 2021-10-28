Fort Smith chamber banquet features talk of Ebbing's mission expansion

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting Wednesday was meant to be a review of the prior year of activities and accomplishments impacting the region, but it became a discussion about how the River Valley will soon impact the world.

In April, it was formally announced Ebbing Air National Guard Base was selected as the international training hub for the Foreign Military Sales program, with the Singapore Air Force being an influential player during the selection process.

Curtis Ralston, chairman of the chamber board, said Ebbing is already one of the largest employers in the River Valley, with about 1,000 personnel contributing to an area economic impact of $450 million each year. He said the Foreign Military Sales program is expected to brings hundreds of families to the region, creating a significant economic impact on the metropolitan area.

Ralston thanked everyone who partnered with the chamber to ensure its success, including the Air Force; Gov. Asa Hutchinson; 3rd District U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers; U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Rogers; U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Little Rock; the Republic of Singapore Air Force and the city.

"I am confident that in the next year and in years to come, we will continue to hear more and more about this incredible project," he said.

In a video to the attendees, Womack said it's Fort Smith's strong business, education, infrastructure, government and health care that helped secure it as the host for squadrons from Singapore.

"The program will ensure that our Singaporean friends and other allies will be able to operate and fight alongside U.S. troops to defend and protect our freedoms," Womack said. "We are honored to have our partners train right here in the River Valley."

The meeting had two keynote speakers, retired Air Force Col. Joe DeLapp, who works for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, and Singapore Ambassador to the U.S. Ashok Mirpuri.

DeLapp said Ebbing will be a training site for the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Foreign Military Sales customers, and the host of the 425th Fighter Squadron, the Black Widows, from the Republic of Singapore.

He showed a video explaining how the fifth-generation aircraft has greater stealth and sensing capabilities than previous generations, in addition to infrared cameras sensing temperature differentials and notifying the pilot if a missile has been launched at it -- something other aircraft can't do. He said with Ebbing as the international training hub, it can teach the 425th Squadron how to fly and maintain the F-35, in addition to other skill sets.

DeLapp also projected a map of Singapore over a map of Fort Smith, noting it's geographically not much larger but has a population of roughly 5 million people.

"In that kind of space, that kind of makes it difficult to do military flight training, which is why it's so important for us in the U.S. Air Force to train alongside our Singaporean partners here in the U.S.," DeLapp said. "We've been close partners for over 50 years."

He said there are a lot of economic ties between the United States and Singapore, including 30,000 Americans living and working in Singapore and 4,000 Singaporeans coming to the U.S. annually.

"It's one of our largest trading partners in the region, and when you look to counter China, you've got great allies in Singapore, plus Australia, Japan and Korea," DeLapp said. "All in the future will be flying the F-35."

Mirpuri noted Singapore became an independent country in 1965, and it requires every man to join the National Service force at age 18 for two years before staying in the reserves for the next 20.

Despite being smaller than Rhode Island, Singapore maintains an economy, school system, health care and defense through international partnerships, particularly the U.S., and currently has the largest foreign military presence in the country, he said.

"The key thing to Singapore's success has been focusing on our people, getting the economy right, getting jobs for our people -- key priorities for every political leader around the world," Mirpuri said. "As Singapore became independent, we had the need to build jobs for our people, and the first people that actually came out to help us was U.S. companies coming to invest in southeast Asia, and we built a close relationship."

Mirpuri said the most important part of the future is the family Singaporeans will soon join in Fort Smith, noting many will be traveling with their spouses and children. He said it may be a few more years but asked that once they come residents make them part of the community, invite them to participate in activities and "expect they will teach you about their culture in return."

"They want to go fishing. They want to go hiking. They want to do things over here that people from Arkansas do. I think that's the special part," Mirpuri said. "Obviously, having the Air Force base over here, that facility makes it one of the top choices, but I don't think any of them is going to come here and say, 'I miss being in a metropolis.' They'll go home to Singapore, so as they come out, they want to have a different experience, fitting in with the society and community over here and building that."

