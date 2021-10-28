Fright nights: Halloween weekend offers plenty of fun and fear, from trick-or-treating to haunted houses and more

It's the spookiest time of year, and there is no shortage of events and festivals to celebrate Halloween 2021 around Arkansas. Here are just some of the options:

LITTLE ROCK

Big Boo!seum Bash, through Sunday, four Arkansas Heritage agencies and eight facilities participating in the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau event, which in a normal year would involve visiting museums across the city to collect goodie bags and participate in crafts but is virtual for the second straight year.

Visit and register at littlerock.com/booseum to view videos via the sites of the Historic Arkansas Museum, the Central High School National Historic Site, Historic Curran Hall, the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Old State House Museum, the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center and the Arkansas State Archives — each of which has embedded a "secret word." Plug each word into the site for a chance to win a new electronic tablet from the Convention & Visitors Bureau. Participants must be 18 or younger to be eligible; only one entry per email address; participants must be legal residents of Arkansas. Visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/lrbooseumbash2021.

Halloween movies in the Main Street Pocket Park, 7 p.m. today, 711 Main St., Little Rock. The Arkansas Cinema Society choice: "Get Out!," Jordan Peele's 2017 horror-comedy. Stone's Throw will provide draft beer; no coolers permitted. Free. (501) 375-0121; tinyurl.com/y64acrcb.

Howl-o-Ween Parties in the Plaza, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive, Little Rock. Come in costume, dance, feed animals and enjoy live music. littlerockzoo.com/events/howl-o-ween-parties-in-the-plaza.

Science After Dark: Thrills, Chills and Scary Reels, 6-9 p.m. today at the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Those 21 and older can explore the museum while enjoying food or brews from Stone's Throw. Admission is $5. museumofdiscovery.org/event/oct2021.

Halloween Drag Brunch, 11 a.m. Sunday at The Fold: Botanas and Bar, 3501 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Three-course brunch served family style, alcohol not included. Tickets start at $110 for a table for two. Tickets were sold out Tuesday, but you can check for cancellations: tinyurl.com/ww4wse6t.

BATESVILLE

Fun & Safe Halloween, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, trick-or-treating, historic district, downtown Batesville; businesses will pass out candy and various organizations host trunk-or-treat events; activities along Main Street include bounce houses, fall festival games and a scavenger hunt. (870) 569-5172.

BENTONVILLE

"Celebrating Life. Honoring Memories," Dia de los Muertos Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Native American History, 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. A screening of Disney's animated film "Coco," workshops, plays ("Dead Before the Day" and "La Tortuga and the Hare"), performances from local folkloric dance troupe Flores de Mexico, artworks by Isaac Helguera, Mexican clothing by Moonttali and a performance by the band Mariachi Escencia. Vendors include Rolling Taco Mexican Food, Gaby's Bakery, 211 Cafe, Mama Z Tortilla and Tamales Factory and Crafts Pedacitos de mi Tierra. Productions and programming are in partnership with The House of Songs, Bentonville Public Library and Trike Theatre. Admission is free. Visit monah.us.

CAMDEN

Halloween Fun in Camden, downtown at the Ouachita County Courthouse on Jefferson Street and behind the Chamber of Commerce, 314 S. Adams Ave., 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday; trick-or-treating, games and prizes. (870) 836-5755; explorecamden.com.

DODDRIDGE

Visit the home of the Boggy Creek Fouke Monster for the 2021 Fouke Monster Halloween Campout, Friday-Sunday at Alex Smith Park in Doddridge (Miller County), about 13 miles from Fouke on Arkansas 237. It's hosted by Nite Callers Bigfoot Radio's Lauren Smith and Keith Crabtree, who played Bigfoot in the cult classic movie "The Legend of Boggy Creek."

The park features primitive camping — no electricity — and campsites are free, so it's first come, first served. (Donations are accepted for the park's upkeep.) Campers must take their own food and gear, but food is available nearby. There'll be trick or treating, stories around the main campfire nightly at 7 and more. Meet Bigfoot enthusiasts, enter a costume contest or tell your Bigfoot experience to researchers onsite. Take a drive to see the beauty of the Boggy Creek area or visit the famous Monster Mart store and museum.

For more information, contact Nite Callers via email or Facebook Messenger at nitecallers@gmail.com. Search Fouke Monster Halloween Campout on Facebook for more details.

PINE BLUFF

"You Have the Right to Remain Dead," 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday in the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Audience participation murder mystery-comedy by Pat Cook. Dress up for Friday-Saturday costume contests. Tickets are $18, $13 for center members and senior citizens, $10 for students. (870) 536-3375, asc701.org/whatsnewatascblog/2021/you-have-the-right-to-remain-dead.

SHERWOOD

City Hallow, at the Sherwood City Hall complex, 2199 E. Kiehl Ave. 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Floating pumpkin patch, screening of the 1993 film "Hocus Pocus." Area businesses are setting up booths to provide candy and/or carnival games for trick-or-treaters. Free. (501) 413-8030; facebook.com/events/270630441585019.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Fright Night in Argenta, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock. Fundraiser supporting Argenta Arts District, featuring a DJ and costume contest. Individual tickets $50. argentaartsdistrict.org/fright-night-in-argenta.

Find something to do this weekend in our sampling of goings-on in Arkansas, but beware when it gets dark outside. Witches, like the one above on a Hot Springs lawn, could be waiting around every corner. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

HOT SPRINGS

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" screens at the Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs, 8 p.m. Saturday. Screening of the movie with props and costume contest. Tickets $10-$25, VIP $250. tinyurl.com/wyfwhwp3

HAUNTED HOUSES

The Reaper Haunted House, 15310 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock. 7-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission: $17 plus tax (cash only), $20 plus tax on Sunday (Halloween). Thirty scary scenes and the Haunted Halloweens provide the thrills. (501) 400-3116; arreaper.com.

Haunted Hotel of Arkansas, 3400 Brown St., Little Rock. Admission: $20-$30, tax included. 7-11 p.m. today, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Sunday. Room service is a killer in this spooky place where people who check in don't always check out. (501) 804-8883; thehauntedhotelofarkansas.com.

Fear Factory 501, 25120 Arkansas 107, Jacksonville, 7-11 p.m Friday-Saturday, $18 or $25 speed pass; 7 p.m-midnight Sunday, $25. Six different scenes and an optional escape room for an additional $10. (501) 912-7976; fearfactory501.com.

Creepy Works, 150 Arkansas 286 East, Conway. 7-10 p.m. today, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Sunday. $13, $15 on Halloween; $11 for kids 12 and under, groups of 10 or more and military. Expect "Southern inhospitality" in a spooky place you'll want to leave as soon as you get in. (501) 472-2325; creepyworks.com.

House of Villains, Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. 6:30-8:30 p.m. today, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, 2-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The Foundation of Arts' walk-through haunted house is "full of fun kooky, spooky villains." Time slots can be reserved ahead, though walk-ups are welcome (first come, first served). Tickets: $12. (870) 935-2726, foajonesboro.org.

The River Haunt, haunted house, 570 Stadium Drive, Batesville, 7-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $12. (870) 569-5172.