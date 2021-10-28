High school football schedule

Friday's games
7A-Central
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at Fort Smith Northside
Conway at Little Rock Catholic
Little Rock Southwest at Little Rock Central
7A-West
Springdale at Bentonville
Bentonville West at Fort Smith Southside
Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage
Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber
6A-East
Searcy at El Dorado
Sylvan Hills at Jonesboro
Sheridan at Marion
West Memphis at Pine Bluff
6A-West
Van Buren at Greenwood
Benton at Lake Hamilton
Mountain Home at Russellville
Little Rock Parkview at Siloam Springs
5A-Central
Jacksonville at Little Rock Christian
Watson Chapel at Maumelle
Beebe at Pulaski Academy
5A-East
Greene County Tech at Batesville
Wynne at Forrest City
Valley View at Nettleton
Brookland at Paragould
5A-South
Hot Springs at Camden Fairview
De Queen at Magnolia
Hope at Texarkana
5A-West
Greenbrier at Alma
Harrison at Clarksville
Pea Ridge at Farmington
Vilonia at Morrilton
4A-1
Prairie Grove at Berryville
Gentry at Elkins
Shiloh Christian at Gravette
Green Forest at Huntsville
4A-2
Mills at Southside Batesville
Bald Knob at Central Arkansas Christian
Clinton at Heber Springs
Stuttgart at Lonoke
4A-3
Pocahontas at Blytheville
Cave City at Gosnell
Jonesboro Westside at Highland
Rivercrest at Trumann
4A-4
Lamar at Ozark
Dover at Pottsville
Dardanelle at Waldron
4A-7
Joe T. Robinson at Ashdown
Arkadelphia at Bauxite
Fountain Lake at Benton Harmony Grove
Nashville at Malvern
4A-8
Monticello at Dumas
Warren at Hamburg
Crossett at Helena-West Helena
DeWitt at Star City
3A-1
Hackett at Greenland
Lavaca at Lincoln
Cedarville at Mansfield
Charleston at West Fork
3A-2
Riverview at Mountain View
Harding Academy at Newport
3A-3
Corning at Harrisburg
Osceola at Hoxie
Walnut Ridge at Manila
Palestine-Wheatley at Piggott
3A-4
Perryville at Baptist Prep
Paris at Booneville
Mayflower at Danville
Atkins at Two Rivers
3A-5
Fouke at Bismarck
Centerpoint at Genoa Central
Horatio at Glen Rose
Prescott at Jessieville
3A-6
Barton at Lake Village
Rison at Camden Harmony Grove
Smackover at Drew Central
Dollarway at McGehee
2A-3
Marked Tree at East Poinsett County
2A-4
Bigelow at Hector
Conway Christian at Magazine
Quitman at Mountainburg
Johnson County Westside at Yellville-Summit
2A-5
Gurdon at Mount Ida
2A-6
Des Arc at England
Carlisle at Hazen
2A-7
Mineral Springs at Dierks
Murfreesboro at Lafayette County
2A-8
Fordyce at Hampton
Bearden at Junction City
Nonconference
Cross County at Salem
Eight man
Decatur at Cedar Ridge
KIPP Blytheville at Midland
Augusta at Rector
Cutter-Morning Star at Mountain Pine
Strong-Huttig at Spring Hill
Little Rock Hall at Episcopal Collegiate
Subiaco Academy at Marshall