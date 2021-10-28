Hogs offer Bruins QB Fiser preferred walk-on spot

Pulaski Academy senior quarterback Charlie Fiser grew up cheering for Arkansas and now has an opportunity to play for the program after receiving a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

“I’m honored to receive the opportunity to play for the Razorbacks,” Fiser said. “I have been a Razorback fan for as long as I can remember.”

Fiser, 6-1, 210 pounds, also has scholarship offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Presbyterian College, which is led by former Bruins coach Kevin Kelley. He guided Pulaski Academy to a 13-0 record and the school’s second consecutive Class 5A state championship as a junior.

Pulaski Academy is 7-1 this season with its lone loss to Lipscomb Academy of Nashville, Tenn. Fiser has completed 180 of 308 passes for 2,865 yards and 34 touchdowns.

His favorite memory as a Razorback fan came this season.

“Storming the field after beating Texas this year,” he said.

Fiser connected on 214 of 320 passes as a junior for 2,761 yards and 38 touchdowns. He has thrown for 5,624 yards and 72 touchdowns the past two seasons and will only add to the totals with two more regular season games and playoffs still to come.

He credits much of his success to what happens before the ball is snapped.

“One of the biggest parts behind that is that I have been coached to be able to identify defenses and truly read what certain players do once the ball is snapped,” Fiser said. “I also can extend plays by using my legs. I feel like as a quarterback I play a major role in uniting the offense, so 11 players essentially are playing as one whole unit.”