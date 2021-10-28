In race for aide-de-camp

Georgia showed us that a state can have a Republican governor and Republican secretary of state and still take pride in itself by resisting self-prostitution as an outpost for Donald Trump's insurrection.

Arkansas should take heed, but probably won't. We're Trumpier than most. We're about to get even more Trumpy, most likely, though it doesn't have to be that way.

You will remember that Georgia voted narrowly in November for Democrat Joe Biden, mainly because voters in suburban Atlanta, especially women, chose the candidate not named Trump.

They deeply disapproved of the Republican Trump behaviorally. Megalomaniacal infanthood had worn on the high-middle and upper-level income groups flooding suburban Atlanta from across the country.

You will remember that, on Jan. 2, Trump instigated an hour-long phone conversation with Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, during which Trump asked Raffensperger to find him 11,780 votes so that he could carry Georgia.

Trump explained to Raffensperger than there was no way Biden could have won because his rallies in Georgia were poorly attended while Trump's were massive. Trump failed to mention the possibility that an extraordinarily high percentage of Georgia's irrational citizenry showed up for Trump while an extraordinarily meager percentage of the state's sane population bothered to go see Biden, whose main appeal was that he was boring.

Circuses with clowns routinely draw bigger crowds than dental appointments.

Raffensperger, who said throughout his telephonic ordeal that he wished Trump had won, told the lame-duck president that he could not scrape together those votes because the fact was that Trump had lost Georgia and various legal challenges had been unsuccessful.

The Republican governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, an arch-conservative, did not champion Trump's cause.

Now Arkansas barrels to the general election of November 2022 with a giant polling and fundraising advantage for Trump's former official White House falsifier, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in the governor's race.

Her persona, her rhetoric, her out-of-state funding sources and a book she wrote worshipping Trump--all have led me to assert that she is running only ostensibly for governor but mainly to be commander of Trump's Arkansas outpost for the next insurrection.

As outpost commander, she'll need an aide-de-camp. As the Georgia experience revealed, the most important aide-de-camp position in a state-based outpost would be the election-overseeing secretary of state.

In Georgia, the governor couldn't have told the constitutionally independent secretary of state to behave differently even if he'd wanted. So it is constitutionally in Arkansas.

The current Arkansas secretary of state is a bland and perfectly conservative Republican fellow named John Thurston. He sprang up more than a decade ago, pre-Trump, from the Tea Party revolution against a Black president and better health insurance.

That brings us to state Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle, a former educator and lobbyist and current radical. He had those bills saying that Arkansas schools shall not say anything about America's history that might educate and upset white children.

He also sponsored the bill that became law that authorized the state Board of Election Commissioners, which is six-sevenths Republican, to investigate local registration and voting matters and "undertake corrective action."

He told The New York Times in June that the bill's target was Pulaski County, where Democrats do well.

Republicans were irate that a Democrat, Ashley Hudson, was declared a 24-vote winner in a Pulaski House district over Republican Jim Sorvillo. The county election commission admitted it had mistakenly tabulated 27 rejected absentee ballots in that district.

Sorvillo sued. Courts ruled against him. Hudson got seated in the House. And Lowery came in with a bill to make sure the state election board could come in the next time and anoint the Republican.

In The New York Times article, Lowery said, "I do believe Donald Trump was elected president."

He meant in 2020, when Trump lost.

Lowery, who did a stint on Mike Huckabee's lieutenant governor's staff in the mid-'90s, tweeted that he got a nice letter from Trump saying "many agree" with Lowery's repudiation of America's democratic republic to The Times.

About the time of this Times article, Lowery announced as a Republican challenger to Thurston for secretary of state.

Can you imagine Mark Lowery standing up to Trump?

The point is that it looks like outpost commander Sanders has a contender for the vital role of aide-de-camp in her campaign to abandon Arkansas pride for Arkansas prostitution.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.