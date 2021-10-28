• Stacey Abrams, the Democratic political activist from Georgia, and her Fair Fight Political Action Committee have donated $1.34 million to the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt to wipe out medical debt with a face value of $212 million owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

• DiAne Gordon, 61, chief executive of a Memphis environmental testing company, faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to submitting hundreds of false reports about the cleanliness of wastewater she was paid to analyze, prosecutors said.

• Pongjak Preechakarunpong, a police colonel in Pak Kret, Thailand, said a woman apparently angry that she wasn't told painters would be working outside her high-rise apartment was arrested after she cut a support rope for two painters, leaving them dangling above the 26th floor until they were rescued.

• Eugene Huelsman, 58, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., was arrested after being indicted on charges that he made a phone call to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., threatening to kill the congressman three days after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, authorities said.

• Kenrianna Little, 24, of St. Louis County, Mo., is being sought by police on first-degree murder and other charges after being accused of fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend's fiance a day after the couple announced their engagement on social media.

• Nicholas Kristof, 62, a former New York Times economics reporter and columnist who left the paper early this month, said he's running as a Democrat for governor of Oregon, the state where he grew up on a sheep and cherry farm.

• Rodney Gemar, a former Hammond, La., police officer and federal drug task force member convicted of conspiracy and stealing money and personal items from suspects, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, Texas, a former nurse convicted of killing four patients by injecting air into their arteries after heart surgery at a Tyler hospital, was sentenced to death by a jury after about two hours of deliberations.

• Aditya Singh, 37, who spent three months living in a terminal at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport instead of flying home to India, telling police that he got by with the help of strangers who bought him food, was acquitted of a felony trespassing charge.