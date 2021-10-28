Iranian: Foes' cyberattack aimed to raise ire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran's president said Wednesday that a cyberattack that paralyzed every gas station in the Islamic Republic was designed to get "people angry by creating disorder and disruption," as long lines still snaked around the pumps a day after the incident began.

Ebrahim Raisi's remarks stopped short of assigning blame for the attack, which rendered useless the government-issued electronic cards that many Iranians use to buy subsidized fuel at the pumps.

However, the comments suggested that he and others in the theocracy believe anti-Iranian forces carried out an assault likely designed to inflame the country as the second anniversary of a deadly crackdown on nationwide protests over gasoline prices approaches.

"There should be serious readiness in the field of cyberwar and related bodies should not allow the enemy to follow their ominous aims to make problem in trend of people's life," Raisi said.

The attack Tuesday also bore similarities to another months earlier that seemed to directly challenge Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country's economy buckles under American sanctions.

On Wednesday morning, the state-run IRNA news agency quoted another official who claimed 80% of Iran's gas stations had begun selling fuel again.

The semiofficial ISNA news agency, which first called the incident a cyberattack, said it saw those trying to buy fuel with a government-issued card through the machines instead receiving a message reading "cyberattack 64411."

While ISNA didn't acknowledge the number's significance, that number is associated with a hotline run through Khamenei's office that handles questions about Islamic law. ISNA later removed its reports, claiming that it too had been hacked. Such claims of hacking can come quickly when Iranian outlets publish news that angers the theocracy.

Farsi-language satellite channels abroad published videos apparently shot by drivers in Isfahan, a major Iranian city, showing electronic billboards there reading: "Khamenei! Where is our gas?"

Another said: "Free gas in Jamaran gas station," a reference to the home of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The use of the number "64411" mirrored the attack in July targeting Iran's railroad system that also saw the number displayed.

Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point later attributed the train attack to a group of hackers that called themselves Indra, after the Hindu god of war. Indra previously targeted firms in Syria, where President Bashar Assad has held onto power through Iran's intervention in his country's grinding war.

Abolhassan Firouzabadi, the secretary of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, linked the attack to the Iran's rail system assault in July in comments reported by IRNA. He also said it affected all of Iran's gas stations nationwide.

However, a former deputy telecommunications minister, Amir Nazemy, earlier wrote on Twitter that the "infrastructure of system of gas stations is an exclusive network and this sort of communications were not on the internet." That raises questions on whether someone inside of Iran with access to the system launched the cyberattack or otherwise facilitated it.

Cheap gasoline is practically considered a birthright in Iran, home to the world's fourth-largest crude oil reserves despite decades of economic woes.

Subsidies allow Iranian motorists to buy regular gasoline at about 20 cents a gallon. Regular gasoline costs $3.38 a gallon on average in the U.S., according to AAA.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Suderman of The Associated Press.

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi, second right, speaks with gas station workers in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Raisi said Wednesday that a cyberattack which paralyzed every gas station in the Islamic Republic was designed to get "people angry by creating disorder and disruption," as long lines still snaked around the pumps a day after the incident began. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

