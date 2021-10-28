What's ruling nation

I wonder if there has ever been a generation of human folk who did not feel, as adults, that the world generally, and their particular society especially, is in decline. Things have been "going to the dogs" for as long as anyone can remember. To hell in a handcart, some would say, or it may be a handbasket. Though neither conveyance conjures the image for me which I would suggest the simile intends. We are, I think, making our way to hell on a handcart, a relatively smooth ride requiring a certain amount of effort on our part to whip us along. The most surprising part, to my mind, is that we haven't got there yet.

Some people would describe the government of our country as too much resembling an oligarchy in terms of its actual working--rule by the few. Others are inclined to see the rising tide of anarchy--rule by no one--flooding our cities, a tide drawn up by a moon for the misbegotten, full and bloody red.

It seems to me America is in the grips of a force I have come to think of as malarky, by which I mean punningly mal-archy, rule by the bad. Rule by people who are, to borrow the words of the Penguin (Mother Mary Stigmata, not Oswald Cobblepot), liars and thieves, with "filthy mouths and bad attitudes."

STANLEY G. JOHNSON

Little Rock

A fairer distribution

As a retired teacher, I found much to agree with in Kellaneese Porter-Parker's opinion piece in Sunday's newspaper. Inequity in funding for public schools is deplorable. It is unjust that students in poorer socioeconomic areas have fewer resources and less desirable equipment and buildings than students in wealthier areas.

However, toward the end, Porter-Parker strays from her main point to criticize immigrants, stating that illegal immigrants gain citizenship and "are given everything ancestors of Black ethnicity fought and died for."

First of all, it is extremely difficult for undocumented immigrants to become citizens in the United States. That's why millions of immigrants lack citizenship even after living in the U.S. for decades.

Second, what is this "everything" that is given to "those members of other ethnicities"? Migrants without legal status generally work very hard at low-status jobs such as maids, restaurant workers, roofers, etc. I taught immigrant students for almost 30 years, and I didn't see them or their families given much except the opportunity to work hard.

Porter-Parker also goes on to complain about the growth of ethnic-based businesses such as nail salons, restaurants, etc. One apartment building had its name changed from the Anglo "Brentwood" to the Spanish "Villa de Cancun." What does this have to do with equity in school funding and fairness in refereeing (which she also mentioned)?

If Porter-Parker thinks that schools with high enrollment of poor immigrants are funded better than those with students from homes of middle and upper income, she needs to think again. Those schools with students from homes of undocumented workers are also generally underfunded, similar to schools in poor Black neighborhoods.

The solution is a fairer distribution of school funds in order that all students can receive a quality education. Let's all agree on that without criticizing our immigrant population who are not responsible for the unequal and unjust financial support of our public schools.

GLORIA WILLIAMS TRAN

Fayetteville

Put aside talk of war

Another Arkansas election season is now in full swing and, predictably, there are myriad campaign ads, speeches, and events across the state featuring candidates and their messages. This year, however, the messages seem more worrisome than ever. For much of recent Arkansas history our state leaders have not been wholly consumed with partisan politics. Yes, we've seen it from time to time, and for good reason on certain issues. But generally speaking, most elected officials could put aside lesser differences in favor of finding some common ground for the state and its people.

In this new rage-of-the-day, conspiracy-driven era, the more hateful and vindictive you are, the more political support you'll receive. This dangerous toxicity is spilling into our state at an alarming pace. Many elected officials seem obsessed with scoring political points against the "enemy," despite the cost.

Candidates for governor claim we have a war to fight against the radical, tyrannical (insert your hated party here) in Washington, D.C. Arkansas' political campaigns are becoming nationalized, and folks are proud of it. Millions of dollars are being raised, on both sides, not to fix the problems of most Arkansans, but to wage national political battles.

Arkansas doesn't need a warrior Legislature or governor hell-bent on defeating an enemy in Washington, D.C. We need leaders who are focused on addressing issues right here. When they don't, it will be the cities, towns, and everyday Arkansans paying the price. Many mayors and city council members I know understand this. We don't have time for partisan wars in our offices.

Let's be better, Arkansas, and then let's demand it with our support, and our vote, in November 2022.

JONAS ANDERSON

Cave City

Jonas Anderson is mayor of Cave City.

Overlooking waste

As former military, I resent the politicians who act much too quickly to reduce defense spending.

The recent column on the editorial page in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, "Cut to the bone," says it all once again.

Once non- military politicians get in power and control of spending they look to the military to reduce spending, yet they overlook the vast millions, billions and trillions wasted on reckless spending both at home and abroad.

Any CPA or reasonable business person could easily find so much waste we might even balance our budget.

Now there's a thought ...

RICHARD RENNER

Little Rock