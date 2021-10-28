Manufacturer announces plans for Clarksville facility, $5 million investment

CLARKSVILLE -- Arning Companies Inc. announced plans Thursday to open a $5 million facility in Clarksville, according to a news release.

The Cassville, Mo.-based manufacturer of metal fuel canopies and awnings said the facility would create 125 jobs over five years.

Arning has bought a 168,000-square-foot facility at 1 Boreham Drive.

The project, which will involve building, improvements and the installment of new equipment, is expected to be complete by the end of February 2022, the release states.

"For many years, the construction industry has faced a variety of challenges ranging from a lack of skilled labor to onsite delays and disruptions," said Ryan Stockton, president and chief operating officer. "Our expansion into Clarksville will give us the much-needed space to further develop our off-site modular construction programs."

"I believe Arning Companies will be a great business partner in Arkansas, and I'm excited to welcome them to our state," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. "Their investment in the Clarksville community will go a long way into changing the lives of many in the area."

Arning will immediately begin hiring full-time positions, according to the release.