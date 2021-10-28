Marion victory ensures new champion

MARION -- There will be a new state champion this season in Class 5A volleyball.

Marion earned a rousing five-set victory (25-14, 25-7, 27-29, 22-25, 15-12) over Greenwood Wednesday night in the quarterfinals at Fidelity Bank Arena.

Marion (27-1) will play Benton in today's semifinals. It's Marion's first semifinal appearance since 2016.

"I'm super thrilled and happy with the win. We realistically couldn't have played better," Marion Coach Lisa Beasley said. "We played clean, sharp. Just did all the things. All our cylinders were go."

Marion scored four consecutive points to claim a 12-8 lead in the opening set as Greenwood burnt a timeout. Three of the Patriots' four points in the run were aces by senior team captain Anna Caroline Fesmire.

The Marion run rolled on the rest of the set as Marion coasted to an 11-point opening-set conquest.

The Patriots scored 15 of the first 16 points of the second game to take a 2-0 advantage, but the defending state champions erased a 20-15 deficit to win the third game 29-27 behind eight kills from sophomore hitter Myia McCoy.

Greenwood (21-14) proved clutch again in the fourth game, erasing a 17-13 Marion advantage by scoring eight consecutive points for a 25-22 victory to force a decisive fifth game.

Marion scored the first two points of the fifth game on the strength of an ace by senior setter Lauryn Keith, who had a match-high 22 assists, and a Greenwood hitting error. With the scored tied 2-2, Marion senior Daedrianna Cail posted the first of her six kills in the final set to give the Patriots a 3-2 lead. Fesmire turned a pair of Keith assists into kills and Marion led 6-5.

The teams alternated points down the stretch with Greenwood taking a 12-11 lead in the late stage of the decisive game before Marion called for time.

That's when Cail handled a Fesmire assist for a kill to tie the game at 12 before Cail blocked a Greenwood kill attempt for a 13-12 Marion advantage to force a Greenwood timeout.

Cail turned a Keith assist into a kill for a 14-12 lead. Cail, a University of Arkansas-Little Rock commit, carried Marion to the final four with her third block point of the game.

"I'm just so excited to keep playing with my friends and I wanted this so badly for us all," Cail said. "We just weren't ready for this to end."

GREENBRIER 3, JONESBORO 1

Greenbrier (29-7-1), champions of the 5A West, advanced to the semifinals with a 25-22, 26-28, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Jonesboro (20-8). The Panthers will play Little Rock Christian today in the semifinals.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 3,

PARAGOULD 0

The Little Rock Christian Warriors (34-3-1) got 24 kills from junior outside hitter Romani Thurman to top Paragould 25-17, 25-17, 25-12.

BENTON 3,

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 0

Senior Laci Bohannon, an Arkansas State commit, racked up 14 kills, 12 assists and 10 digs to push the Panthers (25-4) to the semifinals after a 25-20, 26-24, 25-10 victory over Lakeside (19-12-1).