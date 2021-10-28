Metroplan members to devise a plan to deal with the rising cost of highway construction projects

Metroplan, the long-range transportation planning agency for Central Arkansas, is alarmed that inflation is beginning to affect the cost of its members' road projects, which the agency largely funds.

Agency staffers said they will make recommendations next month on how to address it after the bids for a Metroplan-funded Saline County roundabout came in at 24% higher than estimated.

Saline County's County Judge Jeff Arey sought an additional $300,000 from Metroplan after the cost of the roundabout ballooned to nearly $1 million.

The roundabout has been in the works for more than three years. It is at North Springlake Road, Springlake Cutoff and Josh Road in the East End community.

Bids were opened for the job on Oct. 13. The lowest bid submitted -- by Redstone Construction Group Inc. of Little Rock -- came in at $779,727.19, or 24% higher than the estimated $627,000 construction cost, Arey said in a letter to Tab Townsell, Metroplan's top executive.

"Like many other counties and municipalities in our region, we are experiencing a surge in construction costs due to several factors that are affecting the construction industry," he wrote.

Saline County's outside engineer for the project, McClelland Consulting Engineers, reviewed the bid items and held discussions with Redstone to learn why the bid was so high, Arey said.

"In summary, a rise in trucking, labor, fuel and material costs is the reason for the increase in construction costs," he wrote.

The Metroplan board, of which Arey is a member, approved the agency awarding $484,991 for the project in 2019. The money comes from the agency's share of federal transportation aid, roughly $12 million annually.

The money was to go to engineering, construction, right of way acquisition, utility relocation and administrative costs, according to Arey.

Those costs have risen to a total of $985,466.19, which would leave the county on the hook for more than $500,000.

"This is a very important project for the citizens of Saline County at East End, and we are committed to contribute the 20% match [$197,093.24] to get it completed," Arey wrote. "We are therefore requesting the Metroplan board to consider awarding the county an additional amount of $303,381.95 in federal funding."

Arey didn't attend Wednesday's board meeting, but fellow board members discussed the conundrum as defined by Casey Covington, the agency's deputy director.

"We are really fully obligated out or programmed out through 2022," he told the board members. "So if we increase the funding to a project, we basically have to push another project out. That's one of our considerations."

Jon Honeywell, the Little Rock public works director, said it would be premature to provide the money without having an overall policy that can be applied fairly to everyone.

"I really think the board, before we approve any individual requests, we need to decide what criteria we are going to use," he said, suggesting, for instance, that the 20% match also be applied to the additional cost of the project. "I think they have to have a little more in it than just the minimum 20%."

The board accepted a proposal by Pulaski County's County Judge Barry Hyde to direct the staff to come up with recommendations to consider at next month's meeting.

"It's a no-brainer," Hyde said. "We know everyone is going to have difficulties with the amount of grants and estimates that were in good faith used to obtain these grants. Take 30 days and look at overall funds, anticipated availability and try to help cure these things, and we are able to present a plan to the board at our meeting in November.

"That will put Jeff Arey, whose obviously first in the line of fire here, in position to get a relatively quick answer and an actionable answer that he can move forward with."

Board members with projects that are out for bid now or are soon going to bid also were asked to provide updated cost estimates to help give the staff an idea of the scope of the problem.

"We think other projects will have the same issue," Covington said.

The problem could be alleviated somewhat if Congress enacts the pending $1.5 trillion infrastructure spending bill, which will allocate more money to transportation planning agencies like Metroplan.