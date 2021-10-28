Military un-readiness

What did we say above about excellent timing?

Another newspaper--this time, The Wall Street Journal--also featured a story on Taiwan this week, and it wasn't good. One can only hope Xi Jinping doesn't have a subscription.

It appears as though Taiwan's military wouldn't pass a physical training test. One member said it was filled with "strawberry soldiers"--that is, they bruise easily.

Complaints include: Basic training might consist of raking leaves or pulling weeds. Young people dodge conscription by purposely gaining too much weight. Watching American war movies is considered training. And public opinion polls say many Taiwanese think the Americans will handle any fighting anyway.

Even those who say the island has a core group of officers who are ready to fight admit that the military is underfunded and the reserve system "is a shambles."

Even the government seems to admit this.

It seems the most sure way to invite a bully is to show weakness. Strategic ambiguity is a good policy for the United States, all these watery miles away. Convincing toughness would be a better policy for Taiwan.