Murphy income, earnings surging

Murphy USA saw large increases in fuel and merchandise sales during the third quarter despite kinks in the supply chain and other issues, the company reported Wednesday after the stock markets closed.

The El Dorado-based convenience store and gas station chain posted net income of $104 million, or $3.98 per share, for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. In the same quarter last year, the company reported net income of $66.9 million, or $2.27 per share.

Earnings per share exceeded the average estimate of $3.25 from five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue jumped 62% over last year's third quarter, to $4.6 billion.

Murphy USA's shares fell $2.87, or 1.7%, to close Wednesday at $165.68 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $117.08 and $179.44 in the past year and reached its high mark in midday trading Monday.

"Despite continued supply chain constraints and operational hurdles, Murphy USA's exceptional third-quarter performance demonstrates our ability to compete and win in a challenging environment," said Andrew Clyde, president and chief executive officer.

Murphy USA grew both fuel volumes and margins compared with the previous year, Clyde said. The company also made targeted investments in its labor force to support its employees and maintain a high standard of customer service, he said.

"Our outlook for the business remains robust and we expect to generate strong free cash which will enable continued organic growth and shareholder distributions, including share repurchase," Clyde said.

The company raised its quarterly cash dividend from 25 cents per share to 29 cents, Clyde said. Also, it repurchased about 200,000 shares at an average price of $153.95

Retail fuel margins in the quarter rose 26.3% over the same quarter a year ago despite rising fuel prices. The higher margin along with volume helped push total retail fuel sales up 40.9%.

Total merchandise sales grew 58.6% to $187.3 million.

Murphy USA opened four Murphy Express stores and three QuickCheck stores during the quarter, bringing its total to 1,669. Nineteen new stores and 12 raze-and-rebuilds are now in the works, the company said.

Most Murphy USA stores are near a Walmart Inc. Supercenter.

The company said earlier this month that it has added two new board members -- David L. Goebel and Rosemary Turner.

