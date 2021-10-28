Murray eager to play against hero Rodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona's Kyler Murray has become one of the NFL's most exciting quarterbacks, scurrying around in the pocket to avoid would-be tacklers and often finishing with spectacular throws downfield.
Come to think of it, that sounds a lot like a description of Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.
It's no surprise then that Murray -- who is 14 years younger than Rodgers -- has modeled portions of his game after Rodgers. Now the two early season MVP candidates will meet on the field for the first time in their NFL careers when the Cardinals host the Packers tonight.
"He's probably my favorite quarterback to watch -- his swag, the way he plays the game, what he's done in his career," Murray said. "I admire his game a lot. First time playing against him, first time being able to meet him.
"It's pretty cool, I'm looking forward to it."
The Cardinals are 7-0 for the first time since 1974 and trying to set a franchise record for wins to start a season. Green Bay (6-1) stumbled in the season opener, but since then has won six consecutive games. Rodgers is rolling during that six-game stretch, throwing 15 touchdowns and just one interception.
Rodgers had plenty of complimentary words for Murray as well. He also acknowledged that even though it's just Week 8, there are playoff-type vibes in the air.
"We're aware of that," Rodgers said. "A lot of times when you're not playing a division opponent it comes down to the tiebreakers like this. There's still a lot of football and a lot that can happen throughout the season with momentum and the way teams play, but this is an important one."
Green Bay will likely be playing this game without receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who went on the reserve/covid-19 list this week. Adams is tied for second in the NFL in catches (52) and is third in yards receiving (744).
The virus also has impacted Green Bay's coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive this week and won't be available today.
"At the NFL level, you can't count out teams when someone's not on the field," Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins said. "(Adams and Lazard) are great players, but usually there's not a very big drop-off when a backup is in. That's something you have to take into account. It might not change that drastically."
The Cardinals are also missing some star power. Defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) was ruled out on Wednesday after not practicing all week. It'll be the first game he's missed this season.
At a glance
NFL WEEK 8 SCHEDULE
TODAY’S GAME
All times Central
Green Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Carolina at Atlanta, noon
Cincinnati at NY Jets, noon
LA Rams at Houston, noon
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Philadelphia at Detroit, noon
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon
San Francisco at Chicago, noon
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon
Jacksonville at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
New England at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
OPEN Baltimore, Las Vegas
MONDAY’S GAME
NY Giants at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.