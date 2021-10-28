• Ghosts and goblins can scratch the White House from their trick-or-treating routes this year. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be in Europe on Halloween, not at the White House to help hand out candy and other treats. Instead, the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House will be lit up in orange light to celebrate the spooky holiday, said the first lady's spokesman, Michael LaRosa. It's the Bidens' first Halloween at the White House. "The president and first lady will be traveling internationally during the last days of October, and will not be hosting a specific event at the White House," LaRosa said in a statement. The Bidens will be in Rome, where the president will attend the annual Group of 20 summit of the world's leading rich and developing nations this weekend. LaRosa did not mention the coronavirus pandemic, but he said Biden and his wife were encouraging families and children to celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating outdoors, as public health experts say outdoor activity is safest. Last year during the pandemic, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted trick-or-treaters at the White House shortly after they'd both recovered from covid-19. The celebration was tweaked to take the coronavirus into consideration; while they didn't personally hand out treats, they waved and gestured as costumed children passed by. Guests older than 2 and White House personnel working the event were required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

• This year's CMA Awards will be a night of all-star collaborations between Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and Chris Young, and Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards. The Country Music Association announced additional performers Wednesday for the Nov. 10 awards show, including top nominee Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Old Dominion. Underwood and Aldean will perform their current hit "If I Didn't Love You," while Brown and Young will sing "Famous Friends." Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde are teaming up for a performance of their song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." Other nominees who will also perform include Eric Church, who is tied with Stapleton with five nominations, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne and Dan + Shay. Blake Shelton is also on the lineup for the show, which will be hosted by Luke Bryan. The CMA Awards will air on ABC from Nashville, Tenn. Voting by association members on the final ballot of nominees in various categories ended Wednesday.

Carrie Underwood performs at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on May 5, 2021. (AP Photo)