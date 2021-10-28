New guidelines curb arrests of migrants at sensitive sites

WASHINGTON -- U.S. immigration authorities will limit arrests at schools, hospitals and other "protected" areas under guidelines issued Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security, part of a broader effort to roll back the approach to immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.

Agents and officers are being directed to avoid making arrests or carrying out searches at a range of sensitive locations "to the fullest extent possible," according to a memo from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas outlining the policy.

It is the latest in a series of immigration policies under President Joe Biden aimed at taking a more targeted approach to enforcement. The policy is similar to one under President Barack Obama that restricted arrests at churches and schools.

It also further alienated Biden critics who say weaker enforcement encourages migrants to seek to enter the country illegally. The Trump administration sparked criticism for seeking to arrest and remove anyone in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties, though the Department of Homeland Security also operated under a sensitive locations policy that limited enforcement actions in churches and other places.

Guidelines issued earlier this year for immigration enforcement directed agents to focus on recent border crossers, national security threats and people who have committed serious crimes. The Department of Homeland Security also imposed limits on arrests at courthouses when people showed up for other matters.

Last week, Mayorkas announced the suspension of worksite raids that can result in the arrest, and eventual deportation, of thousands of workers living in the country illegally. The mass roundups, often at food processing plants, were a staple of immigration enforcement during the Trump administration.

This week, two House Republicans sent a letter to Mayorkas demanding answers about the changes in enforcement priorities.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpYbx4H6Pm8]

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona deemed the new approach "an affront to the rule of law."

"Instead of preventing ICE from enforcing the law, the Biden administration should be empowering them to keep our country safe," he said in a statement.

Mayorkas has argued that his agency does not have the resources to pursue all of the estimated 11 million people in the country without legal status and that it should focus on those who pose the greatest risk to society.

In announcing the new policy guidelines, the secretary said agents and officers should consider "broader societal interests" and the impact of their activities on communities.

"We can accomplish our law enforcement mission without denying individuals access to needed medical care, children access to their schools, the displaced access to food and shelter, people of faith access to their places of worship, and more," Mayorkas said.

"Children should not be afraid to go to school. Their parents should not be scared to drop them off or pick them up," he added.

The list of protected areas includes broad categories such as "a place where children gather"including playgrounds, day care centers and foster care facilities and "a place where disaster or emergency response and relief is being provided," an expansive policy that marks a significant shift for an agency that includes U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Border Patrol.

Other protected sites include shelters for victims of domestic violence and homeless people; drug and alcohol treatment facilities; food pantries; and sites offering help to those fleeing natural disasters. Immigration enforcement action is also to be avoided at or near funerals, parades and demonstrations.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform, a staunch critic of Biden policies, blasted the guidelines as a "handy list of safe places from enforcement."

Exceptions include when the action involves a national security threat; if there is an imminent risk of death, violence or physical harm to a person; if it involves the "hot pursuit" of someone who poses a public safety threat and someone who was personally observed crossing the border without legal authorization.

Other exceptions would be if there is an imminent risk that evidence material to a criminal case would be destroyed or if a safe alternative location does not exist.

Otherwise, agents or officers would have to get approval before taking an enforcement action "in or near" a protected area, the memo said.

While some advocates praised Wednesday's announcement, they said it is unclear whether rank-and-file ICE officers, many of whom favored the crackdown imposed by the former administration, will comply.

"ICE and CBP have openly and brazenly defied guidance in the past," said Chris Newman, legal director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, which has led a fight against local police collaborating with immigration authorities.

"In addition to outlining and expanding sensitive locations, the secretary should take steps to rein in the rogue agents charged with implementing the new priorities," he said.

Mayorkas said that implementation would be achieved through training, management and supervision of agents.

The Biden administration has struggled to deal with large numbers of migrants seeking to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, though the total encountered has declined the past two months after more than a year of monthly increases.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Fox of The Associated Press; and by Miriam Jordan of The New York Times.