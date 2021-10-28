Unsafe room spray recalled by Walmart

Walmart Inc. has recalled a room spray that federal officials say contains a rare bacteria linked to two deaths, the company said Tuesday.

The Bentonville-based retailer voluntarily recalled about 3,900 bottles of Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones on Friday, the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the spray's lavender and chamomile scent tested positive for the potentially deadly bacteria.

Walmart immediately pulled all six scents of the spray, sold under the Better Homes & Gardens brand, from the 55 stores that carried it as part of a pilot project, and removed the products from Walmart.com.

The CDC confirmed Tuesday that the product caused four cases of a disease called melioidosis. Two of those patients have died.

Walmart said customers who have bought the product since February should stop using it and follow the CDC's instructions on how to safely return it to Walmart stores. The company is giving full refunds plus a $20 gift card to those who return the items.

More information on the recall is available at Walmart.com under product recalls.

-- Serenah McKay

Pay up $1 per hour at Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurants in Arkansas are giving employees an immediate wage increase, the franchise announced Wednesday. All hourly workers in Arkansas will be paid a minimum of $12 per hour as part of a $500,000 investment by the company.

The investment amounts to an average increase of $1 per hour for all workers.

"Arkansans have made it very clear over the years that Cane's is one of their favorite places to eat," said Jason Galland, the chain's area leader. "We are so grateful for all our hardworking Arkansas crew that have made our success possible."

Wage increases are part of the company's growth plan, which outlines adding 100 new restaurants in 2022 and hiring 10,000 workers across its system in the next 50 days. The company has about 40,000 employees.

-- Andrew Moreau

Dillard's and others retreat in trading

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 725.07, down 15.69.

"Equities posted a mixed performance with investors favoring growth over value stocks as the market consolidated recent gains following a steady stream of quarterly earnings reports," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. fell 5%. and Murphy USA shares fell 1.7%. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares rose 5.1%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.