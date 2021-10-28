Man arrested after shooting at car full of teens in Little Rock, police say

A North Little Rock man faces three charges of aggravated assault after police say he fired a gun at a car full of teenagers in Little Rock Thursday morning.

Officers heard about 10 gunshots coming from a northbound direction from the 12th Street substation around 6 a.m., according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

A 16-year-old girl told detectives she was driving to school when she noticed a black vehicle following her car, which had a 16-year-old and 14-year-old passenger, according to the report.

She drove past her school and pulled into a hotel parking lot, when the vehicle pulled behind her and started shooting, police said.

She said she pulled off and called 911, the report states.

Capitol police said they approached the other driver, 35-year-old David Harris and noticed a rifle style firearm lying on his lap.

Harris was taken into custody and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon on three counts of aggravated assault and one charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to an inmate roster.

There were no listed injuries for the teens and no damage observed to the vehicle, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.