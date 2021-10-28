Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Reginald Griggs, 60, of 401 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Griggs was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Centerton

• Ragini Bulusu, 39, of 1000 Huntleigh Drive in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Bulusu was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Drake Bardin, 24, of 2012 N. East Oaks Drive, No. 11, in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Bardin was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Rogers

• Patricio Lopez-Perez, 30, of 805 W. Sunset Drive in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Lopez-Perez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Eduardo Tapia, 27, of 1904 S. 12th St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Tapia was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Dylan Stewart, 30, of 3765 Maxey Lane in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Stewart was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Dwight Kawakami, 25, of 5325 N. Oak St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Kawakami was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set bond.