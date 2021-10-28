NWA Prep Football Report: Playoff scenarios abound in final two weeks of season

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, playoff pictures have started to appear for some area football teams, while other pictures remain almost as cluttered as they were when conference play started.

The following is a look at each team in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette coverage area, along with the best and worst cases the team could face when the playoffs begin.

7A-WEST

Fayetteville Bulldogs (6-2, 5-0)

BEST CASE Fayetteville clinches the West's No. 1 seed with just one more win in its final two games -- at Rogers Heritage this week and vs. Springdale Har-Ber next week.

WORST CASE The Purple'Dogs could fall to the No. 2 seed if they lose their final two games and Bentonville wins out.

Bentonville Tigers (6-2, 4-1)

BEST CASE Bentonville can get the West's No. 1 seed only if the Tigers win their two games against Springdale and Bentonville West while Fayetteville loses its two remaining games.

WORST CASE The Tigers could fall as low as the No. 4 seed with two losses, while Bentonville West and either Rogers or Springdale Har-Ber win their two remaining games.

Rogers Mounties (6-2, 3-2)

BEST CASE Rogers could earn a No. 2 seed with wins over Har-Ber and Rogers Heritage and if Bentonville loses its final two games.

WORST CASE The Mounties could fall to the No. 5 seed with two losses if Bentonville West wins both of its games.

Bentonville West Wolverines (5-4, 3-2)

BEST CASE West could climb into the No. 2 seed with wins over Fort Smith Southside and Bentonville if Rogers loses to Springdale Har-Ber.

WORST CASE The Wolverines could fall to the No. 5 seed with two losses if Springdale Har-Ber wins at least one of its games.

Springdale Har-Ber Wildcats (4-5, 3-2)

BEST CASE Har-Ber still has a slim shot at a No. 1 seed, but a lot of things must happen. The Wildcats would have to win out over Rogers and Fayetteville and have the Purple'Dogs lose to Heritage. If that wasn't enough, Har-Ber would still need Bentonville to lose twice and Bentonville West to lose to Fort Smith Southside this week, and the Wildcats would have to score enough points to surpass Bentonville in tiebreaker points.

WORST CASE A loss to Rogers this week, and Har-Ber is likely the No. 5 seed, meaning the Wildcats will go on the road for a first-round playoff game.

Fort Smith Southside Mavericks (1-7, 1-4), Springdale Bulldogs (1-7, 1-4)

BEST CASE Whoever wins next week's meeting between these two teams is in the playoffs, and Southside could climb up to the No. 5 seed with wins over West and Springdale and if West falls to Bentonville.

WORST CASE The loser of next week's game is eliminated from playoff contention.

Rogers Heritage War Eagles (0-8, 0-5)

Heritage has already been eliminated from postseason contention

7A-CENTRAL

Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies (6-3, 2-3)

BEST CASE Northside can clinch the conference's No. 5 seed with wins over Cabot and Little Rock Southwest.

WORST CASE The Grizzlies could be eliminated with two losses if Little Rock Catholic defeats Conway and Little Rock Central.

6A-WEST

Greenwood Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2)

BEST CASE Greenwood can secure a No. 2 seed with wins over Van Buren and Lake Hamilton AND if Benton defeats Lake Hamilton AND if Little Rock Parkview loses at least one of its remaining two games against Siloam Springs or Mountain Home.

WORST CASE The Bulldogs could fall to the No. 6 seed with two losses IF Van Buren also beats Benton AND Mountain Home wins its last two games against Russellville and LR Parkview.

Van Buren Pointers (4-4, 1-4)

BEST CASE Van Buren could climb to the No. 4 seed with wins over Greenwood and Benton if the following things also happen -- Greenwood loses to Lake Hamilton, Mountain Home loses to Russellville and Russellville loses to Siloam Springs.

WORST CASE The Pointers are eliminated with two losses OR with a loss to Greenwood if Russellville defeats Mountain Home.

Siloam Springs Panthers (1-7, 0-5)

BEST CASE Siloam Springs could emerge as the No. 6 seed with wins over Little Rock Parkview and Russellville IF Van Buren also loses its final two games.

WORST CASE Siloam Springs is eliminated with another loss and a Russellville win.

5A-WEST

Farmington Cardinals (6-2, 3-2)

BEST CASE Farmington can secure the No. 3 seed with a victory over Pea Ridge this week if Alma also loses to Greenbrier.

WORST CASE The Cardinals can be eliminated from playoff contention with two losses IF two of these three teams -- Alma, Harrison or Morrilton -- win out.

Harrison Goblins (5-3, 2-3)

BEST CASE Harrison can take the No. 3 seed with wins over Clarksville and Pea Ridge IF Farmington also loses both of its games.

WORST CASE The Goblins could be eliminated with two losses if either Alma or Morrilton wins one game OR if Pea Ridge defeats Farmington next week.

Alma Airedales (3-5, 2-3)

BEST CASE Alma can clinch a No. 3 seed with wins over Greenbrier and Farmington if the following things also happen -- Farmington loses to Pea Ridge, while Harrison and Morrilton both lose one of their remaining games.

WORST CASE The Airedales could be eliminated with another loss if Harrison defeats Clarksville and/or Morrilton defeats Vilonia next week.

Pea Ridge Blackhawks (1-7, 1-4)

BEST CASE Pea Ridge can also take a No. 3 seed with wins over Farmington and Harrison IF Harrison, Farmington, Alma and Morrilton lose their remaining games.

WORST CASE Another loss will eliminate the Blackhawks from playoff contention.

Clarksville Panthers (1-7, 0-5)

BEST CASE Clarksville's only hope is for the Panthers to win their games against Harrison and Morrilton, then have Harrison, Morrilton and Alma lose their other games while Pea Ridge loses to Farmington. That would cause a five-way tie for fourth place with 2-5 records, then Clarksville would have to emerge the winner of the tie-breaker.

WORST CASE A loss will eliminate Clarksville, as would a win by either Alma, Harrison or Morrilton.

4A-1

Shiloh Christian Saints (7-1, 5-0)

BEST CASE Shiloh Christian needs one more win against either Gravette or Huntsville to secure the No. 1 seed.

WORST CASE The Saints could only fall to the No. 2 spot if they lose their two remaining games AND if either Prairie Grove or Elkins wins out.

Elkins Elks (6-1, 4-1), Prairie Grove Tigers (6-2, 4-1)

BEST CASE These two teams will meet next week, and the winner could be a No. 1 seed if it also wins this week -- Prairie Grove at Berryville and Elkins at home against Gentry -- and Shiloh Christian loses both of its games.

WORST CASE If either of these teams loses both of its remaining games, then it could fall to a No. 4 seed if Gentry wins out.

Gentry Pioneers (6-2, 3-2)

BEST CASE Gentry could finish as a No. 2 seed if the Pioneers win their games against Elkins and Gravette, while Prairie Grove loses both of its games.

WORST CASE Gentry could be eliminated with two losses if Huntsville wins its final two games AND Gravette defeats Shiloh Christian.

Huntsville Eagles (3-5, 2-3)

BEST CASE Huntsville could climb to a No. 4 seed with wins over Green Forest and Shiloh Christian if Gentry loses both of its games.

WORST CASE The Eagles could be in trouble with a loss to Green Forest this week and could be eliminated with another loss or a Green Forest win.

Green Forest Tigers (2-5, 1-4)

BEST CASE Green Forest can make its move toward the No. 5 seed with a win Friday over Huntsville, then clinch it with a win over Berryville or a Huntsville loss.

WORST CASE The Tigers are eliminated with a loss to Huntsville.

Gravette Lions (1-7, 1-4)

BEST CASE Gravette's could be a No. 4 seed if all of this transpires -- win its final two games against Shiloh Christian and Gentry AND Gentry loses to Elkins AND Huntsville loses both of its games AND Green Forest loses to Berryville.

WORST CASE The Lions are eliminated with a loss.

Berryville Bobcats (1-7, 0-5)

Berryville has been eliminated from playoff contention.

4A-4

Lamar Warriors (7-1, 4-0), Ozark Hillbillies (5-2, 4-0)

BEST CASE The winner of Friday's big showdown in Ozark will get the conference's No. 1 seed.

WORST CASE Ozark can fall no farther than the No. 2 seed with a loss Friday, even with a loss next week against Waldron. Lamar could fall to a No. 3 seed with a loss to Ozark and a loss next week to Mena, provided the Bearcats defeat Dardanelle this week.

Waldron Bulldogs (2-4, 1-3)

BEST CASE Waldron could climb as high as the No. 4 seed with wins over Dardanelle and Ozark.

WORST CASE The Bulldogs could be eliminated with two losses if Pottsville beats Dover this week.

3A-1

Charleston Tigers (8-0, 5-0)

BEST CASE Charleston clinches the No. 1 seed with a win over either West Fork this week or Lavaca next week.

WORST CASE The Tigers could fall to the No. 2 seed with two losses AND if Lavaca defeats Lincoln this week.

Hackett Hornets (6-2, 3-2)

BEST CASE Hackett gets the No. 2 seed with two wins AND a Charleston win over Lavaca.

WORST CASE The Hornets could be eliminated with two losses if both Greenland and Mansfield win out while Cedarville and Lavaca win at least one game.

Cedarville Pirates (6-2, 3-2)

BEST CASE Cedarville gets the No. 2 seed with two wins AND a Hackett loss in either of its two games.

WORST CASE The Pirates could be eliminated with two losses if the following things happen -- Hackett would need to win one of two games, Lavaca would need to beat Charleston and both Lincoln and West Fork win out.

Lavaca Golden Arrows (5-3, 3-2)

BEST CASE Lavaca still has a shot at the No. 1 seed with two wins if Charleston loses to West Fork this week and Cedarville loses one of its games.

WORST CASE The Golden Arrows could be eliminated with two losses if Lincoln and West Fork win out, while Cedarville and Hackett win at least one of their games.

West Fork Tigers (2-6, 2-3)

BEST CASE West Fork has an outside chance at a No. 2 seed with wins over Charleston and Greenland, but the Tigers would also need Cedarville and Hackett to lose their two remaining games as well as Charleston beating Lavaca next week and Lavaca defeating Lincoln this week. It would put West Fork and Lavaca both with 4-3 marks, then West Fork gets the head-to-head tiebreaker.

WORST CASE West Fork could be eliminated with a loss to Charleston this week if Lincoln defeats Lavaca.

Lincoln Wolves (2-6, 2-3)

BEST CASE Lincoln has a chance to earn a No. 2 seed with wins over Lavaca and Cedarville if Hackett also loses both of its games.

WORST CASE The Wolves could be eliminated with two losses if West Fork wins at least one of its games.

Greenland Pirates (2-5, 1-4)

BEST CASE Greenland can clinch a No. 4 seed with wins over Hackett and West Fork if Lincoln, West Fork and Hackett lose all of their remaining games.

WORST CASE The Pirates are eliminated with one more loss.

Mansfield Tigers (2-5, 1-4)

BEST CASE Mansfield could get the No. 5 seed with wins over Cedarville and Hackett, as well as Lincoln and West Fork losing their remaining games and Greenland losing to Hackett this week.

WORST CASE The Tigers are eliminated with one more loss.

3A-4

Paris Eagles (8-0, 5-0), Booneville Bearcats (8-1, 5-0)

BEST CASE Paris clinches the No. 1 seed with a win in Friday's showdown at Booneville, while Booneville takes the top spot with a win Friday and against Perryville next week.

WORST CASE The loser of Friday's showdown could fall to the No. 3 seed if Perryville defeats Booneville next week. Paris, however, would have to also lose to Danville next week in order for that to happen.

2A-4

Mountainburg Dragons (3-4, 3-2)

BEST CASE Mountainburg can take a No. 3 seed with wins over Quitman this week and Yellville-Summit next week.

WORST CASE The Dragons could fall to a No. 5 seed with two losses.

Johnson County Westside Rebels (2-6, 1-4)

BEST CASE Westside could take a No. 5 seed with wins over Yellville-Summit this week and Magazine next week.

WORST CASE The Rebels are eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Yellville-Summit this week.

Magazine Rattlers (0-6, 0-5)

BEST CASE Magazine could get a No. 5 seed with two wins over Conway Christian and Johnson County Westside and get at least 20 tiebreaker points. Meanwhile, Westside has to beat Yellville-Summit this week by 7 or more points and Yellville-Summit loses to Mountainburg next week.

WORST CASE The Rattlers are eliminated if any of the items listed don't happen.