BASKETBALL

Gafford injured

Washington center Daniel Gafford (El Dorado, Arkansas Razorbacks) had to be helped off the court and was brought straight to the locker room Wednesday night in the Wizards' 116-107 victory over the Boston Celtics. The 6-10 Gafford collided with Celtics forward Jaylen Brown and went to the floor, grabbing his right leg just out of bounds across from Boston's bench midway through the second quarter. The team announced he had a right quadriceps contusion. Wizards players in the game and on the bench came and surrounded Gafford as a member of the team's training staff checked on him.

FOOTBALL

Cards' Watt to have surgery

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night. No date has been set for the surgery. Watt, in his first year with the unbeaten Cardinals, injured his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday, yet still managed to play the rest of the game with the injury.

Ingram may return to Saints

The Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints are working on a trade that would send running back Mark Ingram to New Orleans, where he spent the first eight seasons of his career, two people person familiar with the situation said. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because not all aspect of the trade had been completed. But one of the people said talks were "trending" toward an agreement in principle regarding Ingram's move back to New Orleans. Ingram has played in seven games for Houston this season, rushing 92 times for 294 yards and a touchdown. He also has seven catches for 24 yards. The former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner was drafted 28th overall by New Orleans in 2011. He spent the previous two seasons with Baltimore, where he had his last 1,000-yard season as a rusher in 2019. Ingram, 31, twice rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season in New Orleans. He rushed for a career-best 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2017, the first of two seasons he worked in tandem with Alvin Kamara in the Saints' backfield.

BASEBALL

Cruz wins Clemente Award

Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy. Cruz, the 50th winner of the honor, received the award before World Series Game 2 on Wednesday night. The 41-year-old Cruz, a 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star, provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, during the covid-19 pandemic, helping feed 700 families. After a fire destroyed the home of a childhood friend, Cruz provided the town with a fire engine, 80 firefighter uniforms and an ambulance for transport of people to the nearest hospital, which is about an hour away.

Padres hire pitching coach

The San Diego Padres have hired Ruben Niebla from Cleveland as their pitching coach. General Manager A.J. Preller hired Niebla on Wednesday even though he has yet to hire a replacement for manager Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6. Tingler took the fall for the Padres' brutal second-half collapse, which saw them plummet from a solid grip on the NL's second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Niebla, 49, has been Cleveland's assistant pitching coach for the last two seasons. Before that, he spent seven seasons as the Guardians' minor league pitching coordinator.

TENNIS

Top seed moves on

Simona Halep won a battle of generations in Romanian tennis on Wednesday by defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round of the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Ruse, one of the up-and-coming talents in Romania inspired by former No. 1 Halep, won her first career title in Hamburg in July and reached the final in Palermo the same month to enter the top 100. However, Ruse quickly found herself down 5-0 against Halep and dropped her serve two more times in the second set. The top-seeded Halep, who improved to 14-0 in WTA-level matches against fellow Romanian players, will face Varvara Gracheva of Russia for a place in the quarterfinals.

Murray ousted in Vienna

Andy Murray saw his perfect record at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna come to an end Wednesday, slumping to a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to teenager Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the second round. The result marked the first loss for Murray in 10 matches at the Austrian indoor event, which he won on both previous visits in 2014 and 2016. The latter triumph propelled him to the year-end No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings. Alcaraz will play Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals after the third-ranked Italian recovered from an opening-set loss to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3. Murray outlasted the 18-year-old Alcaraz in three sets when they met in Indian Wells less than three weeks ago, but he dropped serve in the opening game Wednesday, setting the tone for a match that included seven breaks of serve.

Rublev, Shapovalov advance

Home favorite Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Belarussian player Ilya Ivashka. Rublev, the defending champion, saved all seven break points he faced to reach the quarterfinals at the event for the third time. He will next face American player Sebastian Korda or Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp. The second-seeded Denis Shapovalov defeated Pablo Andujar 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal match against Jan-Lennard Struff.