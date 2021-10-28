100 years ago

Oct. 28, 1921

POYON -- C. L. Crippen, a Rock Island section foreman, was injured yesterday when the motor car on which he and his crew were riding to work collided head-on with a freight train. When Crippen saw the approaching train within a few yards, he attempted to jump to one side of the car, but his foot caught and he was thrown beneath it. The car passed over his body, inflicting several flesh wounds and dislocating one hip. Section men pulled Crippen off the track just ahead of the engine. A heavy fog was the cause of the accident.

50 years ago

Oct. 28, 1971

ROGERS -- Cass Hough, president of the Daisy-Heddon plant at Rogers, said Wednesday that the firm would comply with a federal court order dealing with the pay of female employees at the plant. The order calls for female employees to be paid 10 cents an hour in back wages from June 1964 and also calls for elimination of male and female wage differentials in five production departments at the plant. Hough said the firm would go beyond the requirement of the court and make voluntary back wage payments and wage adjustments to female employees in departments not affected by the order. Only 185 of the plant's 300 female employee work in departments covered by the decision. Hough said it would cost the company an estimated $265,000 to comply with the back wage provision of the decision.

25 years ago

Oct. 28, 1996

• Security personnel and contract roofers were forced to evacuate the federal courthouse in Little Rock on Sunday when a small blaze sent smoke throughout the building. Greg Summers, spokesman for the Little Rock Fire Department, said firefighters responded to an 11:58 a.m. alarm set off by "a very small fire" on the roof that produced more heat and smoke than flames. Summers said the roofers started the fire after using a propane torch to help remove shielding from an air-conditioning vent. After heating the copper with the torch, the roofers apparently went to work on another area, leaving the smoldering metal to ignite the roof and send smoke into the building's air-conditioning conduits, Summers said.

10 years ago

Oct. 28, 2011

FORT SMITH -- Whirlpool Corp. said Thursday that it will close its Fort Smith manufacturing plant by the middle of next year, putting about 1,000 people out of work. The company cited shrinking demand for its main product -- side-by-side refrigerators -- and the sluggish economy for the closing. "While Fort Smith certainly has produced top quality products consistent with our long-standing strategy, we have not been cost competitive due to the extremely low production volumes at the facility," Al Holaday, vice president of integrated supply chain and quality for Whirlpool, said in a news release announcing the coming closure.