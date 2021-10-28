OTHERS SAY: Hollywood doesn't need real guns on set

There are numerous industry guidelines in place to assure the safe use of real guns as props on the sets of TV and film shoots.

Firearms--even those modified not to accommodate real bullets--are checked and re-checked before they are handed off to actors who should then check the weapons for themselves. An armorer or someone with special training should always have custody of the guns and oversee their handling.

But those guidelines only work if they are followed meticulously. And there is evidence that they weren't on the set of the movie "Rust" where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed last week when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that he and others on the set believed held no live ammunition. It may have been a rare gun-related death on a TV or film shoot--the last known one was the actor Brandon Lee in 1993 on the set of the movie "The Crow"--but why take the risk at all?

Since guns pose such a profound danger and post-production special effects can create the look and sound of a gunshot, it's time for Hollywood to voluntarily stop using real guns--no matter how modified they may be.

A muzzle flash can be easily created in post-production, says Daniel Leonard, associate dean of Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts. Some in the entertainment business say the recoil the actor experiences from firing a real gun is difficult to replicate with a fake. Isn't there enough technology to craft a nonfiring gun such that "if you pull the trigger it moves?" muses Leonard. "We're in the land of make-believe."

The horrible death in New Mexico last week was one unintentional gun death among hundreds in the U.S. each year. Hollywood writers and directors need to take the wise step to stop using firearms to tell stories.