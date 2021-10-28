Park Plaza ownership returns to lenders after auction

Ownership of Park Plaza, the insolvent Little Rock mall, has returned to the lenders, whose representative submitted the lone bid at auction Thursday, $100,000, for a shopping center that fetched nearly 100 times that amount 16 years earlier.

Facing a phalanx of reporters and photographers, Pulaski County Circuit Clerk Terri Hollingsworth and her aide, Kimberly Glover, took a little more than three minutes to conduct the noon auction in the rotunda of the courthouse in downtown Little Rock, an exercise that returned the property to an entity related to Deutsche Bank, which was assigned the loan.

Charles Coleman, a Little Rock lawyer representing the bank, submitted the bid ahead of the auction. The auction was then held to make the property available to anyone else wishing to bid. No one did.

Coleman said he wasn't permitted to speak to reporters.