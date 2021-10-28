Sections
PODCAST: Midway through basketball exhibitions, North Texas coach Grant McCasland stops by

by Andrew Joseph, Dudley E. Dawson, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 4:01 p.m.

On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, we hear from Eric Musselman at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club, plus North Texas coach Grant McCasland interviews with our Matt Jones.

This episode also includes discussion from Dudley Dawson, Scottie Bordelon and Andrew Joseph about last week's 77-74 exhibition win over East Central (Okla.) and this week's game against North Texas.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.

