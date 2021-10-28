Police ID man, 21, fatally shot in Little Rock

Police have identified a man fatally shot Tuesday night in Little Rock, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to the shooting call at 5103 Asher Ave. on Tuesday, according to a Little Rock police report. Police said the victim, 21-year-old Anthony Nelson of North Little Rock, was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, where he died.

Antwann Wright, 21, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the homicide, police said. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Thursday without bond, according to an online inmate roster.

Police said Wright has been charged with one count each of capital murder, aggravated assault, and first-degree terroristic threatening, as well as three counts of terroristic act.

The investigation is ongoing.