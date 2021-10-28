School news: Bentonville West celebrates homecoming

Georgia Tech

The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 1,480 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of summer semester. Among the graduates were:

Jun Chen of Springdale, Master of Science in Analytics; Jared Fox of Fayetteville, Master of Biomedical Innovation and Development; Shuai Liu of Springdale, Master of Science in Analytics; and Kent Verge of Bentonville, Master of Science in Computer Science.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

UMGC

The following local students made the Dean's List for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Included were Boone Beatty of Lavaca; Christopher Sithimolada of Cave Springs; and Derrick Sullivan of Fayetteville.

Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md., is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today's increasingly technical, global workplace. Enrollment is around 90,000 students.

