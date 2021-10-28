Community Briefs: School to hold Father Figure Friday

School to hold Father Figure Friday

The Watson Chapel School District will host its second Father Figure Friday in the Watson Chapel High School cafeteria from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Father figures are needed in schools, according to a spokesman.

Leadership class open for applications

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Leadership Pine Bluff class, according to the chamber newsletter.

The class is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Running from January through September, the group meets one day each month to network, develop, and learn more about industries and nonprofits in the region.

The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 nonrefundable application fee, according to the newsletter.

The application deadline is Dec. 9. The application is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/9a768598-baa6-4756-b4bd-3ab7f968c318.pdf or by emailing ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Library set to host first fall festival

The Jefferson County/Pine Bluff Library will hold its first fall festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The festival will have several booths for candy, pumpkin painting, photos and crafting as well as food trucks, popcorn and cotton candy. "Costumes are welcomed and hopefully the adults will come dressed up, too," a spokesman said.

Area residents gain State Fair honors

Southeast Arkansas residents were among winners in Vegetables, Dried Fruits, Dried Vegetables, and Canning divisions at the 2021 Arkansas State Fair, according to a news release.

Winners include:

HOME CANNING - FRUIT – STRAWBERRIES

Linda Sheehan, Pine Bluff – Best of Show.

HOME CANNING – TOMATOES

Tim Clement, Sheridan.

HOME CANNING – PEAS

Joan Dilley, Sheridan.

HOME CANNING - FRUIT – PEARS

Tim Clement, Sheridan.

HOME CANNING - JELLIES – ANY OTHER NOT LISTED

Tim Clement, Sheridan.

HOME CANNING - JELLIES – APPLE

Beth Wallace, Greenbrier (Faulkner County)

HOME CANNING - JELLIES – BLACKBERRY

Beth Wallace, Greenbrier (Faulkner County)

HOME CANNING - JELLIES – CHERRY

Tim Clement, Sheridan (Grant County)

The State Fair concluded Sunday at the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock.