Sen. Lance Eads of Springdale resigns, accepts private sector job

State Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, resigned Thursday to take a job with a Little Rock consulting firm.

"It has been my great honor to serve my district and the state of Arkansas in the Legislature," Eads said Thursday morning. "The opportunity I have had to work alongside my colleagues toward a better Arkansas has created memories for a lifetime. I am truly blessed and grateful for the support of my family, friends and constituents who helped me on this journey."

Eads started his political career by defeating an incumbent House member, Rep. Randy Alexander, R-Springdale, in 2014. Eads served one term in the House before being recruited in 2016 to run for the Senate 7 seat by Gov. Asa Hutchinson after then-incumbent Sen. Jon Woods dropped his re-election bid. Woods was later convicted of fraud.

Capitol Consulting Firm of Little Rock announced Eads accepted a job with the firm as senior consultant.

"Lance's primary focus will be client relations, federal lobbying, and political consulting," the firm announced in a statement.

"Senator Eads is extremely well thought of by his former colleagues and will benefit our clients greatly with his knowledge of the legislative process," said Rett Hatcher, a founding partner of the firm and a former aide of Hutchinson's.

Eads said he will remain a resident of Northwest Arkansas.