Sheriff's office cites success after drug take-back event

Four hundred pounds of prescription pills were turned in during the 22nd Arkansas Drug Take-Back Day effort in Jefferson County on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

The Tri-County Drug Task Force and sheriff's office participated in the event, part of the Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Take-Back Initiative that is a national effort to safely collect and dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs. The event was held at Super 1 Foods at 2800 S. Hazel in Pine Bluff.

"Citizens from in and around Jefferson County turned in 400 pounds of prescription pills hopefully eliminating the potential of drug abuse, misuse, addiction, theft, or overdose within their homes," a news release reads.

"The event was a huge success as a result of great teamwork and great partnerships," Tri-County Drug Task Force Commander Capt. Yohance Brunson remarked. "Collaboration with Super 1 Foods, the Arkansas Community Corrections, Exodus.Life, Community Empowerment Council, the Arkansas Drug Director's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration made the event successful. Our community showed that despite covid-19 they came out to drop off their prescription drugs because they know just how important this is for our community."

Since the inception of the National Drug Take-Back Initiative, there have been a total of 14,524,391 pounds (7,262 tons) of drugs collected and destroyed.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. expressed his gratitude to those who brought their medicines out for collection as well as to the deputies and volunteers who staffed the Take-Back Day event.

"Partnerships that have a heart for the safety and success of Jefferson County are what makes programs like this work," Woods said. "I'd like to extend a hearty 'Thank you' to every citizen who saw the importance and value to gathering up and getting rid of the medicines that have the potential to lead to overdose or abuse. I'd also like to express my appreciation to the deputies and volunteers for spending their Saturday to staff this initiative.:

Secure daily collection bins are available at the Jefferson County sheriff's office (410 E. Second Ave.) as well as at Doctor's Orders Pharmacies (2302 W. 28th Ave., Pine Bluff, and 7240 Sheridan Road, White Hall).

An additional prescription drop box has been placed at the Doctor's Orders Pharmacy in Star City at 500 S. Lincoln Ave.