Siloam Springs man accused of shooting two people held on $750,000 bond

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A man was being held Wednesday on $750,000 bond in the Benton County Jail after being accused of shooting and attempting to kill two people.

Valentin Tejada-Solano, 49, of Siloam Springs was arrested Sunday in connection with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of battery and 11 counts of aggravated assault. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

Police officers went at 6:37 p.m. Sunday to 1302 E. Ken Leach Court for a disturbance and shooting where two people suffered gunshot wounds and the suspect had left on foot, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police found the wounded men --Alexander Castro-Acosta and Jesus Sanchez-Sarabia -- at the scene. Castro-Acosta was shot in the lower left abdomen and a bullet grazed his head, according to the affidavit. He was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

Sanchez-Sarabia had a small wound to his back and a larger wound to his chest, according to the affidavit. He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

There were several people at the home, including children, at the time of the shooting. Witnesses said there was a party and the event moved inside because of heavy rain, the affidavit states.

A witness told police Tejada-Solano had a "beef" with one of his roommates, according to the affidavit. Tejada-Solano stepped outside to use a cellphone; when he came back in, he started shooting at people, according to the affidavit.

Some people fled the home while others hid, according to the affidavit. Castro-Acosta struggled with Tejada-Solano in the hall and Castro-Acosta ended up on the floor, according to the affidavit. Tejada-Solano then aimed and shot at Castro-Acosta's head and the bullet grazed his head, according to the affidavit.

Tejada-Solano then left the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police found a Taurus G3C 9mm handgun in the flower bed of a nearby home, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Tejada-Solano after finding him sitting in the front of another home on East Ken Leach Court. He told police he didn't mean to hurt anyone, though he said the shooting wasn't accidental, according to the affidavit. He said "his life in Siloam Springs has been hell" and requested a lawyer, according to the affidavit.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 29 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.