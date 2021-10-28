Slow start doesn't affect Valley View

SPRINGDALE -- Valley View Coach Margie McGee called a quick timeout and gathered her team after the Lady Blazers fell behind 5-0 in the first set to Batesville Southside.

"I told them, 'Go with our game plan that we went through this morning,' " McGee said about a practice before Wednesday's match. "What was our game plan, because we weren't doing it at the beginning."

Message received.

Valley View overcame its slow start and defeated Batesville Southside 3-0 (28-26, 25-20, 25-16) in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament at Shiloh Christian High School. Valley View advanced to face host Shiloh Christian in today's semifinals.

The poor start was uncharacteristic of Valley View, which has won six consecutive state titles. Southside led by as much as six points in the first set and the Lady Southerners twice came within one point of winning. Southside still led 26-25 before Valley View rallied and won the game 28-26 after a double block from Micah McMillan and Natalie Supine.

Junior middle blocker Morghan Weaver, who fueled the opening-set comeback, finished with 14 kills for Valley View.

"Morghan is a 6-foot kid and I know she's got it in her if we can get the ball to her," McGee said. "She's that type of a player and she can make adjustments on the fly."

Supine also had 14 kills for Valley View, while McMillan contributed 18 assists and 12 digs. Hadden Lieblong had 13 assists.

Southside controlled much of the first set, and Coach Suzanne Rains was animated in leading the cheers with her players and a vocal group of Southside students behind its bench. The Lady Southerners were at set point in leading 25-24 and 26-25, but couldn't close the door on the defending champions.

"Our girls, each one of them, played the best they could play," Rains said. "We didn't come out like we were afraid of the Blue and Gold [Valley View]. Maximum effort is all I can ask for whenever we step onto the court and that's what they gave."

The near miss seemed to take something out of Southside, which fell behind 8-2 and lost the second set 25-20 before dropping the third.

Callie Robbins finished with 13 kills for Southside, which beat Bauxite 3-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

"Winning against Bauxite in a five-game, exciting thriller that takes a little bit out of you, then you have to bounce back the next day," Rains said. "We started with a lot of energy against Valley View but, overall, we struggled a bit with set point. But I'm proud of the girls and how we finished the season."