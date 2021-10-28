State health chief coming to UAFS

Dr. Jose Romero, the state's health chief, will speak at a town hall in Fort Smith on Friday.

The session -- which will be held in the Reynolds Room of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Campus Center -- will also be available online. It's part of the school Democracy Project's Political Lion Series.

To join virtually, register at https://bit.ly/3BjWje3.

Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health since August 2020, will discuss the complexities of the post, his role in shaping health policy in the state and the power that young Arkansans have when they get involved in the political and health policymaking process, according to a news release from UA-Fort Smith.

He is also scheduled to discuss "best health practices to combat the covid-19 pandemic" and answer audience questions, the university said.