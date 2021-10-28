State high school volleyball schedule

Class 2A
at Quitman High School
Second round
Wednesday
Lavaca def. Crowley's Ridge 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-12)
Life Way Christian def. Conway St. Joseph 3-1 (25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 25-11)
Mansfield def. Conway Christian 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-22)
Thaden def. Ridgefield Christian 3-0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-9)
Semifinals
Today
MATCH 13 Lavaca vs. Life Way Christian, 1 p.m.
MATCH 14 Mansfield vs. Thaden, 3 p.m.
Final
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
Saturday
Winner of Match 13 vs. Winner of Match 14, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Paris High School
Second round
Wednesday
Episcopal Collegiate def. Dover 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-13)
Paris def. Atkins 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-18)
Hackett def. Hoxie 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-8)
Baptist Prep def. Harding Academy 3-0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-8)
Semifinals
Today
MATCH 13 Episcopal Collegiate vs. Paris, 1 p.m.
MATCH 14 Hackett vs. Baptist Prep, 3 p.m.
Final
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
Saturday
Winner of Match 13 vs. Winner of Match 14, 11 a.m.
CLASS 4A
At Shiloh Christian, Springdale
Second round
Wednesday
Valley View def. Southside Batesville 3-0 (28-26, 25-20, 25-16)
Shiloh Christian def. Pulaski Academy 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-12)
Brookland def. Mena 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 26-28, 25-15, 16-14)
Harrison def. Morrilton 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-23)
Semifinals
Today
MATCH 13 Valley View vs. Shiloh Christian, 1 p.m.
MATCH 14 Brookland vs. Harrison, 3 p.m.
Final
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
Saturday
Winner of Match 13 vs. Winner of Match 14, 1 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At Marion High School
Second round
Wednesday
Greenbrier def. Jonesboro 3-1 (25-22, 26-28. 25-17, 25-17)
Little Rock Christian def. Paragould 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-12)
Benton def. Hot Springs Lakeside 3-0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-10)
Marion def. Greenwood 3-2 (25-14, 25-7, 27-29, 22-25, 15-12)
Semifinals
Today
MATCH 13 Greenbrier vs. Little Rock Christian, 1 p.m.
MATCH 14 Benton vs. Marion, 3 p.m.
Final
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
Saturday
Winner of Match 13 vs. Winner of Match 14, 3 p.m.
CLASS 6A
At Fort Smith Northside and Fort Smith Southside High Schools
Second round
At Fort Smith Southside
Wednesday
Springdale Har-Ber def. Fort Smith Northside 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-22)
Fort Smith Southside def. Cabot 3-1 (25-21, 11-25, 26-24, 25-22)
Conway def. Bentonville 3-2 (18-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-13)
Fayetteville def. Bentonville West 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-10)
Semifinals
At Fort Smith Northside
Today
MATCH 9 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Fort Smith Southside, 1 p.m.
MATCH 10 Conway vs. Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Final
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
Saturday
Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, 5 p.m.