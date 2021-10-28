State high school volleyball schedule

Class 2A

at Quitman High School

Second round

Wednesday

Lavaca def. Crowley's Ridge 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-12)

Life Way Christian def. Conway St. Joseph 3-1 (25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 25-11)

Mansfield def. Conway Christian 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-22)

Thaden def. Ridgefield Christian 3-0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-9)

Semifinals

Today

MATCH 13 Lavaca vs. Life Way Christian, 1 p.m.

MATCH 14 Mansfield vs. Thaden, 3 p.m.

Final

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Saturday

Winner of Match 13 vs. Winner of Match 14, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Paris High School

Second round

Wednesday

Episcopal Collegiate def. Dover 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-13)

Paris def. Atkins 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-18)

Hackett def. Hoxie 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-8)

Baptist Prep def. Harding Academy 3-0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-8)

Semifinals

Today

MATCH 13 Episcopal Collegiate vs. Paris, 1 p.m.

MATCH 14 Hackett vs. Baptist Prep, 3 p.m.

Final

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Saturday

Winner of Match 13 vs. Winner of Match 14, 11 a.m.

CLASS 4A

At Shiloh Christian, Springdale

Second round

Wednesday

Valley View def. Southside Batesville 3-0 (28-26, 25-20, 25-16)

Shiloh Christian def. Pulaski Academy 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-12)

Brookland def. Mena 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 26-28, 25-15, 16-14)

Harrison def. Morrilton 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-23)

Semifinals

Today

MATCH 13 Valley View vs. Shiloh Christian, 1 p.m.

MATCH 14 Brookland vs. Harrison, 3 p.m.

Final

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Saturday

Winner of Match 13 vs. Winner of Match 14, 1 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Marion High School

Second round

Wednesday

Greenbrier def. Jonesboro 3-1 (25-22, 26-28. 25-17, 25-17)

Little Rock Christian def. Paragould 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-12)

Benton def. Hot Springs Lakeside 3-0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-10)

Marion def. Greenwood 3-2 (25-14, 25-7, 27-29, 22-25, 15-12)

Semifinals

Today

MATCH 13 Greenbrier vs. Little Rock Christian, 1 p.m.

MATCH 14 Benton vs. Marion, 3 p.m.

Final

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Saturday

Winner of Match 13 vs. Winner of Match 14, 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A

At Fort Smith Northside and Fort Smith Southside High Schools

Second round

At Fort Smith Southside

Wednesday

Springdale Har-Ber def. Fort Smith Northside 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-22)

Fort Smith Southside def. Cabot 3-1 (25-21, 11-25, 26-24, 25-22)

Conway def. Bentonville 3-2 (18-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-13)

Fayetteville def. Bentonville West 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-10)

Semifinals

At Fort Smith Northside

Today

MATCH 9 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Fort Smith Southside, 1 p.m.

MATCH 10 Conway vs. Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Final

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Saturday

Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, 5 p.m.