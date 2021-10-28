State records jump in covid vaccinations; hospitalizations continue to fall

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas continued falling on Thursday as the state posted its biggest daily increase in vaccine doses administered in more than two months.

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals fell by 18, to 348, its lowest level since July 2.

The state's count of cases, however, rose by 517, the first daily increase in three days that was larger than the one a week earlier.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 19, to 8,344.

"For the second day in a row, our vaccine doses almost doubled the same day last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"One month ago, our active cases totaled almost 11,000 and our percent positivity was over 9%. Today, our positivity rate is just above 6% and we have over 6,000 fewer active cases."

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 14,029, an increase that was larger by 6,826 than the one a week earlier.

Except for an increase of more than 31,000 doses on Aug. 26 that state officials said included some "data cleanup" and delayed reporting of doses that had been administered earlier, it was the biggest one-day jump since Aug. 21.

Third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people who received their second doses more than six months ago, accounted for 58% of the most recent increase.

First doses have also been on the rise, however.

The number jumped Thursday by 3,594, the biggest one-day increase since Sept. 9.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 8,702, the highest average since the week ending Sept. 6.

The average for first doses rose to 2,004, topping 2,000 for the first time since the week ending Sept. 23.

Thursday was the third day in a row when the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell.

The numbers who were on ventilators and intensive care both fell for the second day in a row.

The number on ventilators fell by 11, to 100, its lowest level since July 13.

The number who were in intensive care fell by 10, to 164, its lowest level since July 5.

While smaller than the one a day earlier, the increase in cases on Thursday was larger by 11 than the one the previous Thursday.

After falling the previous two days, the average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period rose to 435.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by nine, to 4,851.

It was the second day in a row the number had fallen, although it remained down by more than 800 from a week earlier.