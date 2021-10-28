VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas sweeps Missouri

The University of Arkansas (15-6, 6-4 SEC) volleyball team earned a 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 victory Wednesday night against Missouri (4-19, 1-9) at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Maggie Cartwright led the Razorbacks with 11 kills and also had four service aces.

Jill Gillen had 10 kills, while Gracie Ryan finished with 32 assists and a team-high 8 digs.

Arkansas is off this weekend and returns to action Nov. 6-7 at Alabama.

GOLF

UA women finish eighth in Mississippi

The Arkansas women's golf team finished eighth at The Ally on Wednesday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

The Razorbacks shot a final-round 289 and finished the tournament at 11-over 875.

Alabama won the tournament at 22-under 842.

Julia Gregg led the Razorbacks individually, finishing in a tie for 15th place at 1-under 215 after shooting a final-round 73.

Kajal Mistry (72) tied for 18th place with a 1-over 217. Cory Lopez (73) ended the tournament in a tie for 32nd place at 5-over 221.

Brooke Matthews shot a 71 on Wednesday and finished with a 8-over 224, good for a tie for 44th place. Ela Anacona (76) tied for 56th place with a 12-over 228.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

SOFTBALL

Razorbacks to play in Puerto Vallarta

The Arkansas softball team will open its 2022 season by competing in the Puerto Vallarta (Mexico) College Challenge from Feb. 10-13.

The Razorbacks will be joined by Washington, Long Beach State, Memphis, Lamar and Rutgers as members of the six-team event. All games are played at Nancy Almaraz Stadium and streamed by FloSoftball. Game dates and times against specific opponents will be released at a later date. The event is hosted by Triple Crown Sports.

Beginning competition in 2015, the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge was the first Division I softball event to be held internationally. The Hogs last played in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge during the 2019 season, going 3-1 with wins over North Dakota State (7-6), Northern Colorado (11-0, 5 innings) and Sacramento State (8-2) and a setback to No. 5 Washington (3-2).

Arkansas has already announced its 2022 SEC-only regular season schedule and will announce its complete 2022 non-conference slate at a later date.

Coach Courtney Deifel guided the Hogs to their most successful season in school history, winning 43 games and capturing the program's first SEC title a year ago. The Razorbacks have 11 newcomers, including four Division I transfers.

-- Paul Boyd