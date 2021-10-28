Stevenson making moves early at ASU

JONESBORO -- The memories of many summer nights remain fresh for Emmanual Stevenson. He and fellow freshman tight end Seydou Traore would stay late at Arkansas State's football facility, setting up chairs as offensive linemen and working their way through the Red Wolves' playbook.

Stevenson had no clue how soon he'd reap the rewards of that work.

"I would've called you crazy," Stevenson said Tuesday when asked what he'd have thought about being an offensive regular at the start of fall camp. "I thought it would've taken way longer than this, but all the hard work has paid off and now I'm at this point."

Entering the week, only six Red Wolves have played more offensive snaps than the true freshman -- linemen Andre Harris, Ivory Scott and Ethan Miner, and ASU's three primary wide receivers in Corey Rucker, Te'Vailance Hunt and Corey Rucker.

Stevenson's 26 targets and 14 receptions rank second among Sun Belt Conference tight ends only to Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely, a potential NFL Draft pick, and he's among the top 20 tight ends in the Group of 5 in both categories as well.

Coach Butch Jones has reiterated the Red Wolves' lack of "competitive depth" and it shows in the snap counts. The next-closest true freshman in terms of non-special teams snaps played after Stevenson's 330 is linebacker Melique Straker at 125 -- and he played college football in Canada for a year in 2019.

Traore has played 77 offensive snaps, the second-most of ASU's true freshmen, and the six true freshmen other than Stevenson who have played on either offense or defense have combined for 281.

"Frame-wise, body-wise, strength-wise, he was a little bit ahead of what we had in the program," Jones said of Stevenson. "And then he has natural instincts for the position. He has very, very good ball skills, and he's extremely prideful and very, very, very competitive. ... We threw a lot at him schematically early on and he didn't have the luxury of spring football."

Stevenson didn't arrive until the summer and that ratcheted up the difficulty when fall camp began. Although he was a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 110 tight end in his class, the speed of college football initially overwhelmed him.

Running back Lincoln Pare knows the feeling. It was just a year ago that he was the Red Wolves' impact offensive freshman, ranking second in rushing with 450 yards and a touchdown on 72 carries.

"Manny's done an awesome job," Pare said. "He's really developed for a freshman. Coming in and being able to learn the system as fast as he did and the blocks he's able to make and the catches he's able to make, he's definitely a guy that's really stood out for us."

Stevenson's biggest moment yet came last Thursday against Louisiana-Lafayette when he scored his first collegiate touchdown early in the third quarter.

"It was the best feeling ever," Stevenson said of his score, which put ASU back ahead 24-21. "I've always dreamed of playing college football and scoring. When that moment finally happened, I just took it. ... I had to [score] because I don't know the next time I'm going to get the rock, so you just have to take care of your opportunity when you get them."

Should the first seven games of the Eufala, Ala., native's career be any indication, he won't be short on chances going forward.

"This game is more mental than physical, to be honest," Stevenson said. "If you have the physical tools, you just need the mental [skills] and once that mental and physical come together, you can be great."