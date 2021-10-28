Police beat: Stolen gun found after traffic stop LR arrest reported in cellphone thefts

Stolen gun found after traffic stop

Arkansas State Police recovered a stolen firearm from a felon during a traffic stop Wednesday, resulting in at least one arrest, according to an arrest report.

A trooper stopped Ahmand Briggs of Little Rock on a speeding violation and smelled marijuana, the report states. Briggs told the officer he and another person in the car were smoking a joint.

A search of the car found a firearm in the glove box that was reported as stolen by Little Rock police and some marijuana. Both occupants said they did not know who the gun belonged to, the report states.

Briggs is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving a firearm and driving without a seatbelt. No drug charges were listed, and it was not immediately clear whether the passenger was arrested.

LR arrest reported in cellphone thefts

Little Rock Police arrested a United Parcel Service employee on charges of stealing iPhones Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to the UPS warehouse at 5501 Fourche Dam Pike and arrested an employee there after being told by his employer that the man was caught stealing three iPhone 13's, the report states.