Super Quiz: It's Cold

Animals with body temperatures that vary with the environment.

Two-word term for timidity that prevents a planned course of action.

Title of a 1966 nonfiction novel by Truman Capote.

The hostility between the Soviet bloc and the Western powers from 1945-90.

To knock someone unconscious.

Title of a 1989 hit song by Paula Abdul.

This British rock band was formerly called Starfish.

Title of a 2003 film starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Renee Zellweger.