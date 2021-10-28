Super Quiz: It's Cold

Animals with body temperatures that vary with the environment.
Two-word term for timidity that prevents a planned course of action.
Title of a 1966 nonfiction novel by Truman Capote.
The hostility between the Soviet bloc and the Western powers from 1945-90.
To knock someone unconscious.
Title of a 1989 hit song by Paula Abdul.
This British rock band was formerly called Starfish.
Title of a 2003 film starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Renee Zellweger.
In a popular song, what follows the opening line "I really can't stay"?
ANSWERS:
Coldblooded
Cold feet
"In Cold Blood"
The Cold War
Cold-cock
"Cold Hearted"
Coldplay
"Cold Mountain"
"Baby It's Cold Outside"