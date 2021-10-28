Sections
Super Quiz: It's Cold

  1. Animals with body temperatures that vary with the environment.

  2. Two-word term for timidity that prevents a planned course of action.

  3. Title of a 1966 nonfiction novel by Truman Capote.

  4. The hostility between the Soviet bloc and the Western powers from 1945-90.

  5. To knock someone unconscious.

  6. Title of a 1989 hit song by Paula Abdul.

  7. This British rock band was formerly called Starfish.

  8. Title of a 2003 film starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Renee Zellweger.

  9. In a popular song, what follows the opening line "I really can't stay"?

ANSWERS:

  1. Coldblooded

  2. Cold feet

  3. "In Cold Blood"

  4. The Cold War

  5. Cold-cock

  6. "Cold Hearted"

  7. Coldplay

  8. "Cold Mountain"

  9. "Baby It's Cold Outside"

