Trump’s Twitter case transferred

A Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump’s status as a former president does not exclude him from following Twitter’s terms of service, the latest setback in his quest to get back on the social media platform after being banned this year.

U.S. District Judge Robert Scola Jr. granted Twitter’s motion to transfer the case from the Southern District of Florida to the Northern District of California, which is required by a clause in the company’s user agreement that all Twitter users sign.

The case stems from Twitter permanently suspending Trump shortly after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that led to five deaths and injuries to hundreds of people.

Trump’s attorneys have argued that his status as former president exempts him from Twitter’s clause and that it was in the public’s interest for the case to stay in Florida.

Scola, however, was unconvinced. In his 13-page ruling, the Miami judge noted that Trump, who lives in Florida, “has not advanced any legal authority to support his contention.” “The Court finds that Trump’s status as President of the United States does not exclude him from the requirements of the forum selection clause in Twitter’s Terms of Service,” wrote Scola, an appointee of President Barack Obama.

“The Plaintiffs have failed to satisfy their heavy burden to show that this case should not be transferred.” The move followed a ruling from another Florida federal judge earlier this month who granted a similar request to move Trump’s lawsuit against Google-owned YouTube to a California court.