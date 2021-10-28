Unsafe room spray recalled by Walmart

Walmart Inc. has recalled a room spray that federal officials say contains a rare bacteria linked to two deaths, the company said Tuesday.

The Bentonville-based retailer voluntarily recalled about 3,900 bottles of Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones on Friday, the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the spray's lavender and chamomile scent tested positive for the potentially deadly bacteria.

Walmart immediately pulled all six scents of the spray, sold under the Better Homes & Gardens brand, from the 55 stores that carried it as part of a pilot project, and removed the products from Walmart.com.

The CDC confirmed Tuesday that the product caused four cases of a disease called melioidosis. Two of those patients have died.

Walmart said customers who have bought the product since February should stop using it and follow the CDC's instructions on how to safely return it to Walmart stores. The company is giving full refunds plus a $20 gift card to those who return the items.

More information on the recall is available at Walmart.com under product recalls.