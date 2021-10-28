Warriors seeking history

The Lamar Warriors have never won an outright conference championship.

They can take a gigantic step in that direction on Friday night when they travel to Ozark to play what essentially is the 4A-4 Conference championship game.

"It's an exciting time for us," Lamar coach Josh Jones said. "The kids are excited. We've had a lot of games that were really, really tight that went our way. We feel very fortunate for that for sure. Getting through tough games like that gives the kids confidence. They're playing well."

Standing in the way, though, is conference heavyweight Ozark, which has won two of the last three conference titles and 17 in all.

"They're incredibly physical and have tons of tradition," Jones said. "They're everything that everybody else is striving to be." The game pits two teams with a run-first mentality.

Lamar's Wing-T attack averaged 301 yards per game with senior wingback Tony Balmer leading the way with 642 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior quarterback Landon Harrison leads the team with 10 touchdowns with 533 yards rushing. Fullback Damien Hendrix, a 205-pound junior, has 420 yards and three scores.

"We've got our work cut out for us," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "They do some two tight, double-wing stuff, but they can spread it out. It will take a little different preparation this week."

Ozark knows all too well about what a run-oriented team is capable of after last week's game against Pottsville.

Pottsville took the opening kickoff and kept the ball most of the first quarter. Ozark stopped Pottsville on fourth down at the 17, and Eli Masengale immediately reeled off an 84-yard touchdown run with 3:47 left in the first quarter.

Pottsville again went on a long drive, finally missing a field goal with 1:15 left in the second quarter. Ozark ran three plays, lost 2 yards and punted but led, 7-0, at the half.

Ozark had four plays in the first half for 82 yards and had possession for 66 seconds. Pottsville had 36 plays for 154 yards and 10 first downs with 22:54 possession time.

"I've never seen anything like it," Burns said. "We had a tough one with them. They did a good job of reading our defensive linemen. We've got a little work to do this week."

Ozark finished with a 35-14 win.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Another big game awaits Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have lost to the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams in the state.

Now, they face No. 9 in a game crucial in the Class 7A playoff ramifications as Northside, ranked 10th, hosts Cabot on Friday.

The winner likely is the No. 4 seed from the 7A-Central, which means a home playoff game in the first round.

"Now, we've put ourselves in a one-game deal," Northside coach Mike Falleur said. "We've got to play better than we played last week. They're very good."

Northside managed just 32 offensive plays for 167 yards last week but led 7-0 on Ty Massey's 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and was tied 14-14 in the third quarter on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Walker Catsavis to T'Kavion King.

"It was a weird game," Falleur said. "We didn't play very good. They're good No. 1, and then No. 2 we didn't play very well, but we still had a chance."

Falleur and Cabot coach Scott Reed go way back. They basically started their coaching careers together in 1985 and 1986 as graduate assistants for the Arkansas Razorbacks under Ken Hatfield.

"It was fun," Falleur said. "We were young and we were learning. We had a good time."

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

Trying to be 1-0

The Mavericks fell behind early, made up ground and then lost on Friday to Springdale Har-Ber, 49-28.

Har-Ber led 26-7 at the half before Southside scored three times in the third quarter and had 26 plays for 212 yards in the quarter.

"Early in the game, I was disappointed with the things we did offensively and turning the ball over," Southside coach Kim Dameron said. "It gave them the momentum and the lead at halftime, but I was really proud of the kids the way they came back and battled in the third quarter."

Junior quarterback David Sorg threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter as Southside narrowed Har-Ber's lead to 34-28.

"We pulled within six, but we never could make the next play and get over the hump," Dameron said. "Those are things we're still trying to learn."

Southside finished with 522 yards led by Sorg, who completed 33 of 53 passes for 425 yards and three scores. For just the second time in team history, Southside had three receivers with at least 100 yards with Luke Wyatt catching 10 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, Desmond Lopez-Fulbright snaring seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Kent Carlisle catching five passes for 103 yards. The only other time Southside had three receivers over 100 yards was at North Little Rock in 2018.

Southside will celebrate Senior Night on Friday with the Mavericks hosting Bentonville West. The Mavericks finish the regular season the following week with a trip to Springdale. Southside is still in playoff contention.

"The kids are working hard," Dameron said. "Our goal is to be 1-0 and I think we have a chance to be. We're playing another good football team. We've just got to eliminate our mistakes and not worry about who we play."

HACKETT

Have quarterback, will throw

The Hackett Hornets became the first team in state history to have two quarterbacks throw six touchdown passes in a game in the same season on Friday night.

Sophomore Cole Ketchum earned his first start of the season on Friday in a 36-13 win over West Fork and completed 18 of 29 passes for 315 yards and six touchdowns.

"He's done well in practice and we knew he had the potential," Hackett coach Michael Meador said. "Until you get in a game, you don't really know."

Ketchum came in against Cedarville two weeks ago and guided the Hornets to a scoring drive in the second half. Then against Charleston, he also came in for the second half and threw a touchdown pass.

"It was just one of those things where we struggled a couple of times," Meador said. "He came in against Cedarville. We had struggled on offense. They had shut down our passing game, and we needed a spark. He led the drive down and scored."

Ethan Slavens, who is 6-6, moved to receiver and caught three passes for 117 yards on Friday with two touchdowns.

"They had a smaller corner on him, and he basically went up and big-boyed him," Meador said. "I'm proud of Ethan and how he responded especially taking the role of moving positions in the middle of the season. He's excited and working hard. He had a big game and that helps."

A month ago, in a 68-47 win over Lincoln, Slavens threw for 522 yards and six touchdowns.

Hackett now controls its destiny and can be the second seed from the 3A-1 but has to go to Greenland for its senior night before returning home for the regular-season finale.

"We're still set up to be the two seed," Meador said. "We have to win out. Greenland is very under-rated. They're talented. I'm worried they're going to have their coming-out party against us. It's senior night so it's a big night for them."

LAVACA

Shooting straight

The Golden Arrows are also still in the mix in the 3A-1 but finish the season with consecutive road trips.

Maddox Noel cracked a 21-21 tie with a 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to lift Lavaca to a 28-21 win over Mansfield on Friday.

Dakota Hartsfield ran for 151 yards with a 69-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Noel added touchdown runs of 3 and 8 yards.

Spencer Giles paced Lavaca's defense with four tackles for loss. Michael Garwick had 13 tackles.

Lavaca closes the season at Lincoln and at rival Charleston.