6A STATE VOLLEYBALL: Fayetteville, Springdale Har-Ber advance to 6A finals

FORT SMITH -- Conway was giving defending state champion Fayetteville quite a challenge in Thursday's Class 6A state volleyball semifinals. But the Lady Wampus Cats couldn't handle the serve of junior Kennedy Phelan.

With the fourth set tied 15-15, Phelan stepped back and served up 10 consecutive points to help Fayetteville close out a 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15 victory in a back-and-forth match at Fort Smith Northside's new arena.

The Lady Bulldogs (31-4), the No. 2 seed from the 6A-West, will face a familiar foe in Springdale Har-Ber (33-1), the 6A-West champion, in Saturday's championship match, which is slated for a 5 p.m. start. The Lady Wildcats won both regular-season meetings between the two teams in five sets.

Phelan, a Florida State commit, only had two aces in the service run, but she used a powerful jump-serve to help take Conway out of its offensive system, which led to Fayetteville scoring opportunities.

Fayetteville took advantage and quickly closed out the match.

Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan was pleased with how the Lady Bulldogs finished.

"Kennedy got some momentum going back there and when you get a team out of system, you get a little easier first ball back on our side of the net and let our offense go to work," Phelan said. "I thought she went back and was really aggressive and that's hard to do sometimes at 15-15.

"I was glad they played the end of the match with some intensity."

Conway (21-5) bounced back after dropping the opening set to take the second and led 7-2 in the third before the defending state champions found their footing again.

The Lady Bulldogs, who swept Conway in an early regular-season match in Fayetteville, ripped off a 12-3 run and went on win the third set to take a 2-1 lead. They scored the first six points of the fourth set, but this time Conway responded, tied it at 12-12 and then again at 15-15. But Phelan helped Fayetteville seal the deal.

Junior Brooke Rockwell led Fayetteville with a match-high 25 kills and 12 digs, while Maddie LaFata chipped in 12 kills. Phelan also contributed a double-double with a match-high 53 assists to go with 10 digs and 3 aces. Libero Ashley Ruff also contributed a match-high 33 digs to go with three aces.

Kennedi Wyrick led Conway with 19 kills and 19 digs. She was the lone Lady Wampus Cat in double digits in kills. Karis Scott led her team with 21 digs and Naomi Young added 11.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Fort Smith Southside 0

The Lady Wildcats are headed to Hot Springs for the first time since 2017.

Har-Ber outlasted the Lady Mavericks in two highly contested sets before jumping in front 14-4 in the third and cruising to the 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 sweep.

Har-Ber Coach Cassie Loyd said her team, which has lost the last three years in a row in the semifinals, focused on only the match in front of them. But she admitted the thought of this group advancing to the finals after Thursday's win was special.

"It's an amazing feeling," Loyd said. "I can't even really put it into words. This group has been working so hard for so long on the court and in the weight room. No one really understands the work they've been putting in to get to this point."

Middle hitters Kinleigh Hall and Kat Cooper were ultra-efficient, combining for 21 kills with just one error on 36 swings. Senior outside hitter Kyla Clubb finished with a match-high 14 kills, while Hall added 11 and Cooper 10.

Setter Caylan Koons dished out a match-high 41 assists to go with 7 digs and 3 aces and libero Josie McCroskey added a match-high 22 digs. Lily Sharp also served up five aces.

Toree Tiffee led Southside (21-11-3) with 11 kills and Olivia Miller added nine. Setter Kennedy Meadors contributed 26 assists and three blocks.

More News Class 6A At Fort Smith Tuesday’s Scores at Fort Smith Northside Match 1: C4 Fort Smith Northside def. W5 Rogers, 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14). Match 2: W3 Fort Smith Southside def. C6 North Little Rock, 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-15). Match 3: W4 Bentonville High def. C5 Little Rock Central, 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-15). Match 4: W6 Bentonville West def. C3 Mount St. Mary, 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-17). Wednesday’s Scores at Fort Smith Southside Match 5: W1 Springdale Har-Ber def. Fort Smith Northside, 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-22). Match 6: Fort Smith Southside def. C2 Cabot, 3-1 (25-21, 11-25, 26-24, 25-22). Match 7: C1 Conway def. Bentonville, 3-2 (18-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-13) Match 8: W2 Fayetteville def. Bentonville West, 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-10). Thursday’s Scores at Fort Smith Northside Match 9: Springdale Har-Ber def. Fort Smith Southside, 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-17). Match 10: Fayetteville def. Conway, 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15) Saturday’s Championship Match At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs Match 11: Springdale Har-Ber vs. Fayetteville, 5 p.m.