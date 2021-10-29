There are many times in life when we can have doubt. We can doubt our government, our family, our friends, and even ourselves. But one of the biggest struggles is when we doubt God.

How many of us ever needed an answer from God and He was silent? When our expectations collide with God's silence, doubt begins to form.

In Matthew 11:1-6, John the Baptist is having a "bout" with doubt. In John's mind, Jesus was not doing what He was supposed to do.

Have you ever been there? Have you ever had second thoughts? Have you ever had a "bout" with doubt? Some of us may not want to admit it, but we have had major doubts about God. We sometimes misunderstand God when a child goes astray, when a loved one dies, or when some deadly disease inflicts us or someone we love.

When something happens to us that wasn't a part of our itinerary for our lives, we cry out, "God, are you paying attention? Why did you allow this to happen to me?"

Someone has said, "He that knows nothing doubts nothing." In other words, sometimes doubt is not the opposite of faith, it is an element of faith. It means that we are grappling with it and we are thinking it through. We are trying to understand what's happening in our world.

Because one thing I have come to understand about being a person of faith is that if you believe in God, and if you are a thinking person, you sometimes wonder why He allows certain things to happen. Why do bad things happen to "good" people? Why do buildings collapse killing hundreds of innocent people? Why does evil exist? Why does evil always seem to have the upper hand? Why do children suffer from dreaded diseases? Why God Why?

John sends two messengers to Jesus with a question. "Are you the one, or do we look for another (John 11:3)?" Jesus says to John's disciples, "Go tell John the things you hear and see. The blind sees and the lame walk. The lepers are cleansed, and the deaf hear. The dead are raised, and the poor have the gospel preached to them. And blessed is he who is not offended because of me (Luke 11:4-6)."

In other words, blessed is the man or woman who is not annoyed or made to stumble by whatever may occur. Jesus is saying, "Look, you may not understand my method or my ways or my timing, but I am asking you to trust me when you are unable to see or understand what I am doing or why I am not doing what you think I ought to be doing."

How did Jesus deal with John's doubt?

Jesus refocused John's priorities. Jesus kept on with His purpose and asked John not to be annoyed. He was saying, "John hold the course. I know it's hard, and you don't get it now. But one day, everything will come into focus, and you will discover that I am not sitting on my hands. In fact, my hands were nailed to the cross for you."

Jesus used scripture. When He told John's disciples to tell John the things you hear and see, He brought John back to the Word of God and he was reminding John what the Word of God said.

When you are going through hardship and pain, you don't need pious platitudes or hallmark sayings. You need a word, and that alone gives hope, and hope restores your soul.

In the words of Charles Albert Tindley, "We are often tossed and driven on the restless sea of time....but we will understand it better by and by."

Be encouraged.

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is pastor of Union AME Church at Little Rock. Please join the church for worship on Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

