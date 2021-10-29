The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF OCT. 28, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-21-120. Jeffrey Brown v. State of Arkansas, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Motion for belated appeal. Remanded for findings of fact and conclusions of law.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-13-122. Timothy Allen Wells v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition for writ of habeas corpus, petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis and for other relief. Petitions denied. Womack, J., concurs without opinion.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-05-1407. Christopher Newton White v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se second petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-90-247. Michael Wayne Williams v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Petitioner's pro se second petition and amended second petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition and amended petition denied.

CV-20-550. Margaret E. Nalley v. Michael Adams, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourteenth Division. Affirmed; court of appeals opinion vacated. Wood, J., concurs. Kemp, C.J., dissents.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-99-1267. Charles A. "Jack" Walls III v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-20-663. Hotels.com, L.P.; Hotwire, Inc.; Trip Network, Inc. (d/b/a Cheaptickets.com); Expedia, Inc.; Internetwork Publishing Corp. (d/b/a Lodging.com); Orbitz, LLC; priceline.com Incorporated (n/k/a Booking Holdings Inc.); priceline.com LLC; Travelocity.com L.P. (n/k/a TVL LP); Travelweb LLC; and Site59.com LLC v. Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission; Jefferson County, Arkansas; City of North Little Rock, Arkansas; and All Others Similarly Situated; and the State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed.

CV-21-168. Zayzhon Thompson v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.