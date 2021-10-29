Arkansas' ventilator use falls below 100 for first time in 15 weeks

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals on Friday was unchanged from Thursday, while the number of those on ventilators dropped below 100 for the first time in more than three months.

The state's count of cases rose by 546, an increase that was smaller by 76 than the one the previous Friday.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by nine, to 8,353.

"With another 12,000 doses given out today, we continue to inch closer to the goal of getting the vaccine to as many people as we can," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. "Vaccinations are how we will best defend against the pandemic going into the incoming winter months."

After falling the previous three days, reaching its lowest level since July 2, the number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 remained at 348.

The numbers of Arkansas covid-19 patients who were on ventilators or in intensive care both fell for the third consecutive day.

The number of those who were on ventilators fell by four, to 96, its lowest level since July 12.

Already at its lowest level since July 5, the number of Arkansas covid-19 patients who were in intensive care fell by three, to 161.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied rose by two, to 128, with covid-19 patients continuing to make up about 15% of all the people in intensive care.

After rising slightly a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday to 424, its lowest level since the week ending June 30.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 46, to 4,897. It was the third consecutive day in which the number had risen, although it remained smaller by almost 800 than the total as of a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered was 12,013, or more than twice the size of the one the previous Friday.

Third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people who received their second doses more than six months ago, accounted for 58% of doses most recently reported.

The count of first doses that had been administered rose by 2,554, which was larger by more than 1,100 than the increase a week earlier.

Already at its highest level since the week ending Sept. 6, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 9,621.

At its highest level since the week ending Sept. 23, the average number of first doses administered each day rose to 2,172.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.